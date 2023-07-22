After nationwide tour, trophy for Asian Champions Trophy embarks on journey across Tamil Nadu

The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 trophy arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and is set to go on a statewide tour beginning in Kanyakumari with a breathtaking display at Mukkadal Sangamam, the convergence point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea in Kanyakumari leading up to the tournament’s start on 3rd August 2023.

This prestigious event will feature India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China competing for the coveted title.

The nationwide ‘Pass the Ball’ - Trophy Tour came to a splendid conclusion as the trophy reached the host city after an awe-inspiring journey through Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, and Bangalore within 7 days.

The prestigious trophy, which was unveiled in New Delhi on 13th July by Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, will now travel across multiple locations in the state. The state-wide Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour began on Wednesday with a flag-off ceremony in Chennai hosted by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

After the Chennai leg, the trophy reached the picturesque town of Kanyakumari on Saturday.

Hockey India, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu State government, is endorsing the FIH’s initiative “Giving Back to Forest”, a brainchild of FIH president Tayyab Ikram which received support from IOC president Thomas Bach. This initiative exemplifies the significance of sports in promoting environmental stewardship.

It is worth noting that during the Kanyakumari leg of the Pass the Ball Trophy Tour, 1000 saplings were distributed as part of the endeavour. Today, the distribution and planting of over 3,000 saplings took place, contributing to the grand total of more than 100,000 saplings that will be distributed and planted throughout the Tamil Nadu leg of the Trophy tour. This collective effort underscores the federation’s dedication to sustainability and its commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future.

The trophy will travel across Tirunelveli, Tenkasim, Kovilpatti, Sivakasi, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Coonoor, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Cuddalore, Puducherry), Viluppuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram before finally returning to the host city Chennai on 31st July. On 1st August, the prestigious trophy will be handed over to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin.

Speaking on the successful nationwide tour, and the start of the Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “The Trophy Tour campaign across India saw a tremendous response from hockey fans, budding hockey players, our hockey legends and the present dignitaries. I offer my deepest gratitude to everyone for making the nationwide trophy tour for the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 a massive success. Now, the trophy has reached the host city of the prestigious tournament and will travel across the beautiful state of Tamil Nadu, before the start of the tournament and we are excited to showcase a glimpse of the magnificent trophy to the hockey fans in the state.”

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will be live on Star Sports, Fancode. It will also be live streamed on watch.hockey for viewing outside of India.