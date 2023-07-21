MagazineBuy Print

Meet Bomman, the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 mascot

The mascot of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, named “Bomman,” takes inspiration from the Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers.”

Published : Jul 21, 2023

Team Sportstar
The mascot of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, named "Bomman," takes inspiration from the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers."
The mascot of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, named “Bomman,” takes inspiration from the Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers.” | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The mascot of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, named “Bomman,” takes inspiration from the Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers.” | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The mascot of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 was unveiled at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

The mascot, named “Bomman,” takes inspiration from the Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers,” in which Bomman cares for orphaned baby elephant Raghu along with Bellie – both belonging to indigenous tribes in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. 

The event was graced by the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, President of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General of Hockey India, Bhola Nath Singh, Treasurer of Hockey India, Sekar J Manoharan and other famous Olympians from the state. 

“As the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 nears commencement, I am honoured to present Bomman, the mascot of the event. The mascot is inspired by the heart-warming story of indigenous couple Bomman and Bellie who have cared for orphaned elephants in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. I believe this is a great way to value their contribution and create awareness among the athletes who participate in this prestigious event,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin. 

The mascot features the majestic Asian elephant, an animal widely revered throughout the continent, representing qualities such as strength, intelligence, and teamwork. These attributes also serve to underscore the key characteristics that athletes should possess. 

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “The mascot has been developed keeping the public in mind. Like the mascot Olly in Odisha which draws attention to the olive ridley turtles, we wanted to have a mascot that strikes a chord with everyone, fans of hockey and the general public alike. The mascot portrays the elephant confidently holding a hockey stick in one hand while cradling a hockey ball, paying homage to the sport. The positioning of the players around the elephant reflects the unity and synchronicity of their actions, mirroring the qualities of the elephant.” 

The mascot’s attire showcases a vibrant blend of yellow and red hues, symbolizing hope, enthusiasm, happiness, strength, determination, and success. This carefully selected colour combination aims to attract attention and make a visually striking impression. 

Adding to Tirkey’s views, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “Bomman is here to rouse the people of India, to generate a sense of attachment with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, to give hope to the followers of hockey in India. In essence, the mascot symbolizes the cultural richness of the Asian continent and represents the values of competition, strength, teamwork, and unwavering enthusiasm.” 

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

