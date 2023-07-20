Ticket sale commences for Asian Champions Trophy

Ticket sales for the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 commenced on Thursday, announced Hockey India.

The tournament is set to be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore from August 3 to 12. Apart from the host nation, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China will compete for the trophy.

Marking the commencement of the ticket sales, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh presented the first ticket to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu.

“I am very happy to receive the first ticket of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. We are all very excited to witness international hockey return to Chennai after 16 years. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium has been renovated to meet the international standards and I am happy to note that under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is also a keen sports lover, we want to have more such events in Tamil Nadu. I hope the people of Chennai will turn up in large numbers to watch the top teams of Asia in action,” stated Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “We are delighted to welcome fans once again to witness the return of hockey action in Chennai after a long wait. The six teams will put their best foot forward in a bid to win the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Chennai. We invite fans from all around the world to see the thrilling sporting action.”

Online tickets are available on https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/Hero-Asian-Champions-Trophy-2023

Prices for tickets of each stand and their entry gate numbers:-