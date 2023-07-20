MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ticket sale commences for Asian Champions Trophy

The tournament is set to be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai from August 3 to 12 with India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China competing for the title.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 21:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh presents the first ticket to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, for Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh presents the first ticket to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, for Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh presents the first ticket to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, for Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ticket sales for the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 commenced on Thursday, announced Hockey India.

The tournament is set to be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore from August 3 to 12. Apart from the host nation, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China will compete for the trophy.

Marking the commencement of the ticket sales, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh presented the first ticket to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu.

READ - Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India to face China in campaign opener

“I am very happy to receive the first ticket of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. We are all very excited to witness international hockey return to Chennai after 16 years. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium has been renovated to meet the international standards and I am happy to note that under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is also a keen sports lover, we want to have more such events in Tamil Nadu. I hope the people of Chennai will turn up in large numbers to watch the top teams of Asia in action,” stated Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “We are delighted to welcome fans once again to witness the return of hockey action in Chennai after a long wait. The six teams will put their best foot forward in a bid to win the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Chennai. We invite fans from all around the world to see the thrilling sporting action.”

Online tickets are available on https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/Hero-Asian-Champions-Trophy-2023

Prices for tickets of each stand and their entry gate numbers:-

GATE NUMBERS STANDS TICKET PRICE PER DAY (in INR)
3 EAST STAND - BLOCK A 400
3 EAST STAND - BLOCK B 400
4 SOUTH STAND - BLOCK A 300
4 SOUTH STAND - BLOCK B 300

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy /

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India 121/0 at lunch vs West Indies; Rohit, Jaiswal score fifties
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ticket sale commences for Asian Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 2, Ashes 2023: Crawley falls, Root motors on
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma gets to 2000 runs as Test opener during India vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Geza Hetenyi Memorial: Praggnanandhaa wins title, reaches 31 in live World rankings
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Ticket sale commences for Asian Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. India women’s hockey team loses to Germany 0-2, ends tour with three successive defeats
    PTI
  3. PR Sreejesh says goalkeeping camp a boon ahead of Hockey Asian Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian women eye positive start to Germany tour
    PTI
  5. Paddy Upton will give us mental edge: Fulton
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India 121/0 at lunch vs West Indies; Rohit, Jaiswal score fifties
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ticket sale commences for Asian Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 2, Ashes 2023: Crawley falls, Root motors on
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma gets to 2000 runs as Test opener during India vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Geza Hetenyi Memorial: Praggnanandhaa wins title, reaches 31 in live World rankings
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment