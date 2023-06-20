Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India to face China in campaign opener

Published : Jun 20, 2023 11:36 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

India will take on China in its campaign opener of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on August 3 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

While the defending champions Korea will face Japan in the opening match, India will play the third game on the opening day. The tournament will begin on August 3 and go on till the 12th August.

The six-team tournament will see Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India battle it out for top honours. All the teams are part of one pool and the positions on the points table will be decided by a league system.

On the occasion, Hockey India President, Dilip Tirkey said, “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and announcing the schedule is a landmark day, as it sets the ball rolling for the tournament.”

“While I would surely love to see India come out on top, I am certain that all the nations will put their best foot forward and treat us with exceptional hockey during the tournament,” he added.

India (2011, 2016 & 2018) and Pakistan (2012, 2013 & 2018), who have both won three titles each, and are the most decorated nations in the history of the tournament, will face each other on August 9.

Sekar J Manoharan, President, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu said, “The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is Chennai’s chance to give international hockey a grand welcome. And we are delighted that the schedule for the tournament has been announced as it adds to the excitement of the already keen fans. All the ingredients are there for an entertaining set of matches in the tournament, and we can’t wait to get started after the final rounds of preparation.”

FULL SCHEDULE

Date Teams Time (in IST) 3 August 2023 Korea vs Japan 4 PM Malaysia vs Pakistan 6:15 PM India vs China 8:30 PM 4 August 2023 Korea vs Pakistan 4 PM China vs Malaysia 6:15 PM India vs Japan 8:30 PM 5 August 2023 Rest Day 6 August 2023 China vs Korea 4 PM Pakistan vs Japan 6:15 PM India vs Malaysia 8:30 PM 7 August 2023 Japan vs Malaysia 4 PM Pakistan vs China 6:15 PM India vs Korea 8:30 PM 8 August 2023 Rest Day 9 August 2023 Japan vs China 4 PM Malaysia vs Korea 6:15 PM India vs Pakistan 8:30 PM 10 August 2023 Rest Day 11 August 2023 5/6th Place 3:30 PM Semifinal 1 6 PM Semifinal 2 8:30 PM 12 August 2023 3/4th Place 6 PM Final 8:30 PM