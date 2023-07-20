MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

India women’s hockey team loses to Germany 0-2, ends tour with three successive defeats

Indian women’s hockey team will next travel to Terassa for an international tournament to mark the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 10:27 IST , Russelsheim (Germany) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File picture: The Indian women's hockey team capped a disappointing outing by going down to Germany 0-2, for its third straight defeat of the tour. | Photo Credit: PTI
File picture: The Indian women’s hockey team capped a disappointing outing by going down to Germany 0-2, for its third straight defeat of the tour. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian women’s hockey team capped a disappointing outing by going down to Germany 0-2, for its third straight defeat of the tour here.

Nike Lorenz (52nd minute) and Charlotte Stapenhorst (54th) scored the two goals for the home side in the third and final match of the Indian team’s tour of Germany on Wednesday.

The Indian team had lost to China (2-3) and Germany (1-4) in its previous two outings here.

The three-match German tour was part of the Indian team’s preparations for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

How it unravelled

India was able to hold on to the Germans in a 0-0 stalemate until the third quarter.

But intense action unfolded in the fourth quarter, when Germany unleashed a lethal attack.

India had earned two penalty corners in the previous quarter but was unable to convert them.

Germany took the lead, striking from its third penalty corner through Lorenz, who had scored a double in Tuesday’s first match against India.

Stapenhorst struck a fine field goal for the Germans to complete the tally.

Up next, the Indian women’s hockey team will travel to Terassa for an international tournament to mark the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation.

Related Topics

Asian Games

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
