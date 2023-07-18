MagazineBuy Print

Indian women’s hockey team loses 1-4 to hosts Germany

Youngster Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke (29’) was the lone goal-scorer for India, while Nike Lorenz (6’, 59’) and Jette Fleschütz (14’, 43’) scored a brace each in Germany’s win.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 18:21 IST , Wiesbaden - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Hockey India sent a 20-member squad for tour of Germany.
FILE PHOTO: Hockey India sent a 20-member squad for tour of Germany. | Photo Credit: Hockey india twitter
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Hockey India sent a 20-member squad for tour of Germany. | Photo Credit: Hockey india twitter

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a 1-4 thrashing to Germany in the first of the two matches against the hosts here on Tuesday.

Youngster Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke (29') was the lone goal-scorer for India, while Nike Lorenz (6', 59') and Jette Fleschütz (14', 43') scored a brace each in Germany's win.

The hosts began the match on an attacking note, putting India on the backfoot at the very beginning. They scored back-to-back goals in the first quarter mounting pressure on India’s defence.

Germany’s first goal came off Nike Lorenz’ well-executed penalty corner while the team’s second goal came off a penalty stroke via Jette. Though the visitors tried to bounce back when they were awarded a PC in the 11th minute, the chance could not be converted.

However, in the second quarter, the Indian team emerged from the early setback with a well-structured game. While it didn’t allow any goals by Germany, it successfully converted a PC in the 29th minute through Vaishnavi.

With the score reading 2-1 at half time, Germany returned to the pitch with a plan to test the Indian defence.

While India lived up to the fight, an infringement by its defence while halting the German attack in the circle saw it concede a PC. Jette made no mistake in converting the opportunity and help her team extend the lead to 3-1.

Though India found a few chances in the final quarter to score, the German defence was too strong to breach.

Meanwhile, Nike scored the fourth goal for Germany in the dying minutes of the game, taking the final score to 4-1.

India will again play against Germany on Wednesday.

Related Topics

India /

Germany

