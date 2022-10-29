Hockey

Hockey India announces cash prize for junior men’s team after Sultan of Johor Cup triumph

India emerged victorious in dramatic fashion after winning a nail-biting final via a shoot-out. The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner

PTI
New Delhi 29 October, 2022 22:44 IST
New Delhi 29 October, 2022 22:44 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup against Australia in Johor Bahru in Malaysia on October 16, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup against Australia in Johor Bahru in Malaysia on October 16, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

India emerged victorious in dramatic fashion after winning a nail-biting final via a shoot-out. The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner

Hockey India on Saturday announced Rs two lakh each for the players of the junior men's Sultan of Johor Cup-winning team.

Besides, HI also announced Rs one lakh for the support staff of the team.

The Indian team emerged victorious in dramatic fashion after winning a nail-biting final via shoot out. The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner. India edged the shootout 5-4 and won their third Sultan of Johor Cup title.

"Hockey India is delighted to announce Rs Two lakh each for the players and Rs One lakh each for the support staff of the Indian Junior Men's Team for they winning performance at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup," HI President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey said in a release.

Also Read
India defeats Australia to win third Sultan of Johor Cup

"They have made us all very proud with their fighting spirit in this entire tournament. As a federation, it is very important for us to invest in our junior programs and I am hopeful this victory will give the players more confidence as they prepare for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Malaysia next year." Congratulating the team on the historic performance, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh said, "The team showed great spirit through out the match and did not give up till the last minute.

"All the hard work the team has put in over the past couple of months has paid off and I believe they will continue to build on this momentum as they prepare for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup."

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Editor's Pick

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Sreejesh: Consolation bronze in Asiad can’t heal our pain

Ajit Pal Singh laments India’s ‘last minute’ problem

Videos

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us