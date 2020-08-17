Hockey Hockey Hockey players recover from COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital this evening Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Mandeep Singh have tested negative twice and their vitals are normal. PTI New Delhi 17 August, 2020 15:46 IST Manpreet and five other players had tested COVID-19 positive on their return to the national hockey camp at the SAI South Centre in Bengaluru. - Biswaranjan Rout PTI New Delhi 17 August, 2020 15:46 IST Six Indian men’s hockey team players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, have recovered from COVID-19 and will be discharged from a Bengaluru hospital on Monday evening.According a source close to the team, Manpreet, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and striker Mandeep Singh have tested negative twice and their vitals are normal. They tested positive for the infection between August 10 and 12.“All the hockey players have completely recovered from COVID-19 and will be discharged this evening,” the source told PTI. Sportstar Archives: Dhyan Chand, Hitler and Berlin Olympics - through former coach's eyes Although asymptomatic, Mandeep was the first to be shifted to the SS Sparsh Multi-speciality Hospital in Bengaluru by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after a dip in his blood oxygen level.Later, Manpreet and four other players were also moved to the same hospital as a precautionary measure.The training camps for both the men and women teams will begin in Bengaluru from Wednesday.However, the six recovered players will have to serve some more time in isolation before they join their teammates.Currently, 33 male and 24 female players are in Bengaluru for the camp. The light intensity national camp is expected to continue till September 30.“But as per the state government guidelines the recovered players will have to live in isolation inside SAI campus for a week to 10 more days before resuming practice,” the source said.All the women players tested negative in the on-arrival tests conducted by SAI. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos