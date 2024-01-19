MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India loses to Japan; Fails to qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

Needing a win to stand a chance to qualify for the quadrennial event after its loss to Germany in the semifinal yesterday, the team stumbled to a second consecutive loss.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 18:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Japan players celebrate after scoring against India during the third-place playoff match at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.
Japan players celebrate after scoring against India during the third-place playoff match at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: FIH
infoIcon

Japan players celebrate after scoring against India during the third-place playoff match at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: FIH

Indian Women’s hockey team failed to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2016 after falling to a 1-0 loss against Japan in the third-place playoff match at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Friday.

IND vs JAP: Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Highlights

Needing a win to stand a chance to qualify for the quadrennial event after its defeat to Germany in the semifinal yesterday, the team stumbled to a second consecutive loss.

More to follow....

