India vs Japan LIVE Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers, 3rd/4th place playoff: IND 0-1 JPN after first quarter, eyes Paris 2024 spot

IND vs JPN: Check the highlights, score and updates from India vs Japan third place match at the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers being played in Ranchi.

Updated : Jan 19, 2024 17:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Match N0 #08 Between New Zealand vs India at Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi on 14 January 2024. Adimazes
Match N0 #08 Between New Zealand vs India at Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi on 14 January 2024. Adimazes | Photo Credit: Adimazes
Match N0 #08 Between New Zealand vs India at Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi on 14 January 2024. Adimazes | Photo Credit: Adimazes

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the India vs Japan third place match at the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.

  • January 19, 2024 17:06
    19”

    Amiru Shimada’s leg hits the ball and its a PC for India. Deepika flicks it but this time its saved by Tanaka, as the ball hits the bar and goes out.

  • January 19, 2024 17:05
    18”

    A bad tackle by Japan in its circle leads to a PC. Deepika flicks but Hazuki Nagai ‘s save keeps the ball away from its circle.

  • January 19, 2024 17:02
    16”

    Udita mistrapped the aerial ball and Japan earns a PC as an Indian foot hits the ball in the circle. A misinjection by Japan sees Savita save the ball with ease and speed.

  • January 19, 2024 17:00
    16”

    Japan have switched goalkeepers with Akio Tanaka taking Eika Nakamura’s spot.

  • January 19, 2024 16:58
    15”

    Sangita tries to launch an attack in the right corner but is intercepted by Rika Ogawa.

  • January 19, 2024 16:55
    12”

    A very close goal attempt made by the Indian is unsuccessful as the deflection inside the circle doesnt go as per plan. 

  • January 19, 2024 16:54
    10”

    Sakurako Omoto is on the upper hand with the ball inside the circle, but is tackled by the Indian defence and tries to shoot one off wide. 

  • January 19, 2024 16:52
    9”

    Deepika and Sonika attempt a circle entry with an attempt to equalise, however, it goes wide.

  • January 19, 2024 16:50
    6”

    Second penalty corner earned by Japan. Kana Urata scores off PC as Savita seems to confused and the ball goes past the Indian captain. JAPAN LEADS 1-0

  • January 19, 2024 16:48
    4”

    Japan wins the first penalty corner of the match. However, is unable to convert it.

  • January 19, 2024 16:44
    2”

    Japan almost scores one in the few minutes, but Savita’s save puts the ball outside the circle. Salima Tete in the right runs into the circle with Sangita following on. However they are intercepted by a strong Japanese defence.

  • January 19, 2024 16:42
    1”

    Udita tries to start a counterattack, but is intercepted by Japan.

  • January 19, 2024 16:41
    1”

    Both teams remain unchanged since the semifinal. India to set the ball rolling.

  • January 19, 2024 16:36
    The teams enter

    Japan and India enter the field and take centre stage for the national anthem

  • January 19, 2024 16:34
    What the coaches said before the match-

    Janneke Schopman- Physically the girls would be ready. We want to go again. Japan is a good team, we know them very well.

    Jude Menezes- Scoring first will be of big help (to quieten the crowd). But we want to focus on our game

  • January 19, 2024 16:23
    What does India need to do to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?

    FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What does India need to do to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?

    Indian Women’s hockey team’s quest to secure qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics suffered a setback after a 4-3 loss in the penalty shootout against Germany.

  • January 19, 2024 16:17
    India vs Japan Head to Head Record

    India -14 | Draw- 3 | Japan- 14

  • January 19, 2024 16:09
    What happened last time when the two faced each other?

    The last time the two teams faced each other, India defeated Japan 4-0 at the Asian Games 2022. In fact, in the past five occasions the two battled India came out as the stronger team.

  • January 19, 2024 16:01
    Japan’s result so far-

    Group Stage-

    Won 2-0 vs Czech Republic

    Drew 1-1 vs Germany

    Won 2-0 vs Chile

    Semifinal-

    Lost 1-2 vs USA

  • January 19, 2024 15:59
    India’s results so far

    Group Stage-

    Lost 0-1 vs USA 

    Won 3-1 vs New Zealand

    Won 5-1 vs Italy

    Semifinal-

    Lost 2-2(3-4 shootout) vs Germany

  • January 19, 2024 15:53
    Japan starting line up

    Eika Nakamura (GK), Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai, Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Mai Toriyama, Amiru Shimada, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa

  • January 19, 2024 15:49
    India starting line up

    Savita Punia (GK), Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha.

  • January 19, 2024 15:41
    Where to watch?

    The India vs Japan FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers third place match will be telecast live on Sports18 from 4:30PM IST.

    The match can also be live streamed on JioCinema.

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers /

Hockey Olympics Qualifiers

