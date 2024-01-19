MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What does India need to do to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Indian Women’s hockey team’s quest to secure qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics suffered a setback after a 4-3 loss in the penalty shootout against Germany.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 07:35 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players vie for the ball during the Semi-final match between India and Germany in the FIH Paris Olympic Qualifiers 2024, in Ranchi on Thursday.
Players vie for the ball during the Semi-final match between India and Germany in the FIH Paris Olympic Qualifiers 2024, in Ranchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Players vie for the ball during the Semi-final match between India and Germany in the FIH Paris Olympic Qualifiers 2024, in Ranchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian Women’s hockey team’s quest to secure qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics suffered a setback after a 4-3 loss in the penalty shootout against Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Thursday.

India had managed to produce a late equaliser to ensure the game finished 2-2 at the end of regulation time. With this win Germany booked its place in the quadrennial event.

USA also sealed its place in the event to be held later this year after a stunning comeback helped the team beat Japan, who had a player shown a yellow card.

India finished a commendable fourth at the last Olympic Games, losing out to Great Britain 4-3 in the bronze medal match.

What does the Indian Women’s Hockey team have to do to secure a place in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Indian Women’s Hockey team has one final chance left at securing a place in the Olympics this year.

India will have to beat Japan in the third-place playoff match of the Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers to seal its participation in the Olympics.

Where can we watch the India vs Japan playoff match at the Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers?

The India vs Japan match at the Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will be played on Friday, January 19 at Ranchi.

The match will begin at 16:30 IST and can will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers /

Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers /

India /

Germany /

Japan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What does India need to do to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Kolkata derby head-to-head record before Kalinga Super Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Highlights, Copa Del Rey Round of 16: ATM beats RMA 4 - 2 RMA after extra time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa Del Rey, Round of 16: Atletico Madrid beat city rivals Real 4-2 after ET to seal quarterfinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India loses to Germany in penalty shootout, to face Japan for Paris 2024 quota
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What does India need to do to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India loses to Germany in penalty shootout, to face Japan for Paris 2024 quota
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: USA edges past Japan 2-1 to secure Paris 2024 Olympic quota
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. India vs Germany HIGHLIGHTS, FIH Olympic Qualifiers SF: IND 2-2 GER; India loses 4-3 in shootout, to face Japan for Paris spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Free education and scholarships driving field hockey in US
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What does India need to do to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Kolkata derby head-to-head record before Kalinga Super Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Highlights, Copa Del Rey Round of 16: ATM beats RMA 4 - 2 RMA after extra time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa Del Rey, Round of 16: Atletico Madrid beat city rivals Real 4-2 after ET to seal quarterfinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India loses to Germany in penalty shootout, to face Japan for Paris 2024 quota
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment