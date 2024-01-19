FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What does India need to do to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Indian Women’s hockey team’s quest to secure qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics suffered a setback after a 4-3 loss in the penalty shootout against Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Thursday.

India had managed to produce a late equaliser to ensure the game finished 2-2 at the end of regulation time. With this win Germany booked its place in the quadrennial event.

USA also sealed its place in the event to be held later this year after a stunning comeback helped the team beat Japan, who had a player shown a yellow card.

India finished a commendable fourth at the last Olympic Games, losing out to Great Britain 4-3 in the bronze medal match.

What does the Indian Women’s Hockey team have to do to secure a place in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Indian Women’s Hockey team has one final chance left at securing a place in the Olympics this year.

India will have to beat Japan in the third-place playoff match of the Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers to seal its participation in the Olympics.

Where can we watch the India vs Japan playoff match at the Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers?

The India vs Japan match at the Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will be played on Friday, January 19 at Ranchi.

The match will begin at 16:30 IST and can will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.