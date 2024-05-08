MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

High hopes from Aman Sehrawat at last Olympic Qualifying event in Istanbul

Aman Sehrawat and Deepak Punia will be followed keenly when they take to the mat to lock the men’s freestyle quotas for Paris 2024 Olympics at the World Qualifiers beginning on Thursday.

Published : May 08, 2024 15:28 IST , Istanbul - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Aman Sehrawat and Deepak Punia will aim to bag men’s freestyle quotas for Paris 2024 Olympics at the World Qualifiers.
Aman Sehrawat and Deepak Punia will aim to bag men’s freestyle quotas for Paris 2024 Olympics at the World Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: X | SAI Media
infoIcon

Aman Sehrawat and Deepak Punia will aim to bag men’s freestyle quotas for Paris 2024 Olympics at the World Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: X | SAI Media

The immensely-talented Aman Sehrawat and the experienced Deepak Punia will be followed keenly when they take to the mat to lock the men’s freestyle quotas for Paris 2024 Olympics at the World Qualifiers beginning here on Thursday.

It is the last event to secure spot for the Paris Games.

There were high hopes that U23 world champion Aman would qualify for the Games either at the World Championships or the Asian Qualifiers in Bishkek but both the chances were lost.

While Aman (57kg) bumped into a strong opponent in Gulomjon Abdullaev in the quota-deciding bout in Bishkek, both World Championships silver medallist Deepak (86kg) and Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) could not reach Bishkek on time after being stuck in Dubai due to storm.

READ | Sakshi expresses anguish at Brij Bhushan’s son getting ticket for Lok Sabha polls

Now it’s a do-or-die situation for all Indian wrestlers at Istanbul where the two finalists in each category will be awarded the quotas. A third quota will be given to the wresters who emerges winner in the bout between the two bronze medallists.

The tournament will begin with Greco Roman style and followed by women’s and freestyle on the last two days of the four-day qualifying competition.

None of the Indian men’s wrestlers has so far got a quota and drawing a blank will be a huge embarrassment for the country that took some major strides in international wrestling before the protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh halted the progress.

Endurance has always been the strong point of Indian wrestlers but their preparations have suffered in the absence of national camps and competitions due to protest.

Usually, the Indian wrestlers tire their opponents out but for that to happen, it is important to stretch the bout to full six minutes. It’s a strategy that Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya have employed although the latter has always been aggressive and finishes the bout in a jiffy.

“If the bouts lasts full distance, Aman can beat any wrestler, so managing the first three minutes are crucial. He was obviously very disappointed for what happened in Bishkek,” said coach Praveen Dahiya who trained him for four years before being shifted out of Chattrasal Stadium.

“There is no national camp for some time and because of that the sport has suffered. It has impacted the preparations adversely, then change in coaching staff also affects. The wrestler has a certain comfort and tuning with coaches they train and when they get changed, that also affects them I feel,” he added.

If Aman fails to lock a quota, it would also mean that Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi Dahiya would also lose a chance to compete in Paris.

He would bounce back in contention if Aman gets the 57kg quota and the national federation decides to have one final trial to decide who represents the country in the Summer Games, starting July 26.

Jaidep (74kg) Deepak (97kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg) also have one last chance to make the cut in men’s free style.

So far, India have got four quotas -- all through women wrestlers and Mansi Ahlawat (62kg) and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) are expected to give their all.

It will be a bonus if the Greco Roman wresters also manage quotas, considering the high level of competition that awaits the Indian wrestlers.

Related Topics

Aman Sehrawat /

Deepak Punia /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. High hopes from Aman Sehrawat at last Olympic Qualifying event in Istanbul
    PTI
  2. AIFF Executive Committee approves AIFF PoSH Policy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Assad Valla named captain of 15-member squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. High hopes from Aman Sehrawat at last Olympic Qualifying event in Istanbul
    PTI
  2. Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended by NADA
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. WFI names unchanged wrestling squad for Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul
    PTI
  4. Wrestling: UWW threatens to suspend WFI again in case of Centre’s intervention
    Team Sportstar
  5. Federation Cup: Sanjeev claims Greco Roman 55kg gold medal
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. High hopes from Aman Sehrawat at last Olympic Qualifying event in Istanbul
    PTI
  2. AIFF Executive Committee approves AIFF PoSH Policy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Assad Valla named captain of 15-member squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment