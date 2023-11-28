Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023: Preview, squad, schedule, live streaming info

PREVIEW

As the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 ignites anticipation, the Indian team gears up for a thrilling opener against Canada on the 29th November in Santiago, Chile.

Eager to make their mark after securing a commendable 4th place in the 2022 edition, India stands poised to commence their journey in Pool C, a challenging group that includes 2022 runners-up Germany, Belgium, and their first opponents, Canada.

Where to watch Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 live in India? The matches will be shown on the Sports18 TV channel. Live streaming of the Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema.

With the opening clash against Canada, India aim to set the tempo early on. Their previous encounters against the Canadian team have seen India triumph in all three games, a statistic that adds fervour to their motivation.

Moreover, India’s triumphant capture of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 title in Kakamigahara, Japan earlier this year stands as a significant psychological advantage as they step into the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2023.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo Defenders: Neelam, Preeti (captain), Jyoti Singh, Ropni Kumari Midfielders: Mahima Tete, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Hina Bano, Sujata Kujur, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (vice-captain) Forwards: Sakshi Rana, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Deepika Soreng, Dipi Monika Toppo, Sunelita Toppo Standbys: Thounaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyothi Edula

Indian team captain Preeti exuded confidence ahead of their opening game and stated, “We are entering the tournament with determination and focus. Our team’s preparation has been intensive, and we’re keen to translate that into our performance on the field. Playing against Canada in the opener is a chance for us to set the momentum for our campaign.”

Coach Tushar Khandker echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the team’s readiness, saying, “Our players have trained rigorously and are mentally prepared for the challenges ahead. We respect every opponent and are looking forward to a strong start against Canada.”

India Schedule: All in India Standard Times (IST) November 29, Wednesday: India vs Canada - 11:30 PM December 1, Friday: India vs Germany - 2:00 AM December 2, Saturday: Belgium vs India - 7:30 PM December 5, Tuesday: Classification round - 6:30 PM onwards December 6, Wednesday: Quarterfinals - 6:30 PM onwards December 7, Thursday: Classification round - 6:30 PM onwards December 8, Friday: Classification round - 6:30 PM onwards December 9, Saturday: Semifinals - 3:45 AM onwards; classification round - 9:45 PM onwards December 10, Sunday: Classification round - 9:45 PM onwards December 11, Monday: Bronze medal match - 2:30 AM; Final - 4:45 AM

The tournament’s format demands a top-two finish in the Pool stage for a direct berth into the quarterfinals. After Canada, India faces a formidable challenge against Germany on the 30th November, followed by a crucial encounter against Belgium on the 2nd December, culminating the group stage battles.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the tournament will take place on 6th, 8th, and 10th December respectively.

It is worth noting that India are aiming to secure their maiden FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup title. India’s best finish in the prestigious tournament came in 2013 when they finished third.

The Indian team will take on Canada on 29th November at 23:30hrs IST.