Hockey World Cup 2023: Midfielder Hardik Singh undergoes MRI scan to assess hamstring injury

Hardik sustained the injury against England during India’s Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 on January 15.

Bhubaneswar 17 January, 2023 11:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: India midfielder Hardik Singh reacts after scoring a goal against Spain at the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Rourkela on January 13. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian midfielder Hardik Singh will undergo Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to assess the extent of his hamstring injury.

Based on the MRI report, the Indian management will take a call on his availability for India’s next match against Wales, scheduled for January 19.

Hardik was helped off the pitch in the final minutes of the fourth quarter after he went down clutching his right hamstring. The 24-year-old scored a goal in India’s 2-0 win over Spain in the opening game on Friday.

As of now, India has not requested FIH for replacement.

Earlier, India coach Graham Reid said, “It looked really bad when he came off. I have been updated that it’s not as bad as we originally thought. We will have an update on that.”

