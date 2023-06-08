Magazine

FIH Pro League 2022-23: India climbs to top spot after 3-0 win against Argentina

India beat Argentina by a scoreline of 3-0 at Eindhoven on Thursday and climbed to the top of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 standings table with 27 points.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 22:17 IST , EINDHOVEN - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: India climbed to the top of the points table after the win against Argentina.
infoIcon

India displayed great resilience a day after suffering a stunning loss against the Netherlands to outclass Argentina 3-0 in an FIH Pro League match here on Thursday.

A profligate India squandered a one-goal lead to go down 1-4 to hosts Netherlands on Wednesday night, but the Harmanpreet Singh-led side bounced back in style with a commanding win over Argentina.

Skipper Harmanpreet led from the front converting a penalty corner in the 33rd minute, taking his goal tally to 18- the highest in the leaderboard.

Amit Rohidas also converted from a penalty corner in the 39th minute before Abhishek’s field goal in the 59th minute nailed it for India.

By virtue of this win, India moved to the top of the standings with 27 points from 14 games, ahead of Great Britain (26 points from 12 matches).

India will next play the Netherlands in their reverse tie here on Saturday.

