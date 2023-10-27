MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup: Defending champion India draws 3-3 with Pakistan in the opener

Defending champion India started its title defence in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 with a 3-3 draw against Pakistan at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Malaysia on Friday.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 15:34 IST , Johor Bahru (Malaysia) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team in action in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.
Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team in action in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team in action in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defending champion India came from behind twice to hold arch-rival Pakistan to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling opening match of the Sultan of Johor Cup junior men’s hockey tournament here on Friday.

Goals from Amandeep Lakra (30th minute), Aditya Arjun Lalage (56th) and Uttam Singh (59’th) ensured a point for India after Arbaz Ahmad (31st, 58th) and Abdul Shahid (49th) scored for Pakistan.

Both the teams lived up to the billing in the opening match of the tournament, considered as a litmus test for all participating sides ahead of the forthcoming men’s Junior World Cup to be held in Malaysia this December.

The first big scoring opportunity came in the 12th minute but India’s Angad Bir Singh’s shot went across the goal with no one at the far end to tap the ball in.

Despite coming close to scoring multiple times, neither side could finish in most part of the first two quarters. The defending champions finally drew first blood in the 30th minute, seconds before the half-time hooter through drag-flicker Amandeep.

ALSO READ: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, LIVE streaming info

But a minute after the change of ends, Pakistan drew level through a penalty corner conversion by Arbaz Ahmad.

Pakistan managed to build on the equaliser, taking the lead in the 49th minute when its captain Abdul Shahid scored past Indian goalkeeper Mohit.

India pressed hard and secured a penalty corner in the 50th minute, only to be denied by the Pakistan. With five minutes left on the clock, India found another opportunity through another penalty corner and this time Aditya scored from a rebound.

Just under three minutes from the final hooter, Pakistan restored its lead when a penalty corner was well-converted by Arbaz.

With minutes left in the game, Uttam scored a brilliant field goal to save India. India will take on hosts Malaysia on Saturday.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: When and where to watch, LIVE Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos and Luna’s strikes lift Blasters against Odisha FC
    Stan Rayan
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after PAK vs SA: South Africa at top after close win over Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023: SA wins a thriller, beats PAK by one wicket
    Team Sportstar
Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
More on Hockey

  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Sangita’s hat-trick guides India to 7-1 win over Thailand
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup: Defending champion India draws 3-3 with Pakistan in the opener
    PTI
  3. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: All you need to know, schedule, squad, timings in IST, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, timings in IST, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment