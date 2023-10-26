Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, timings in IST, LIVE streaming info

PREVIEW:
The highly anticipated Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is just around the corner, set to kick off on Friday, scheduled to take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.
A total of six teams, including India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, are all geared up to compete. As per the tournament format, each of the six teams will engage in five matches during the round-robin stage before the top four teams advance to the semifinals.
When and where to watch the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023?
While the defending champions, Japan, and the gold medallists of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022, China, will undoubtedly draw attention, the Indian women’s hockey team is also coming in as the favourites for the title. Fresh from their performance in Hangzhou, where they secured a bronze medal, India, under the leadership of Savita, is eager to embark on a strong campaign. (READ MORE)
SCHEDULE (in IST)
|Date
|Match
|Time
|October 27
|Japan vs Malaysia
|4:00 PM
|October 27
|China vs South Korea
|6:15 PM
|October 27
|India vs Thailand
|8:30 PM
|October 28
|Japan vs South Korea
|4:00 PM
|October 28
|Thailand vs China
|6:15 PM
|October 28
|India vs Malaysia
|8:30 PM
|October 30
|South Korea vs Malaysia
|4:00 PM
|October 30
|Thailand vs Japan
|6:15 PM
|October 30
|China vs India
|8:30 PM
|October 31
|South Korea vs Thailand
|4:00 PM
|October 31
|Malaysia vs China
|6:15 PM
|October 31
|Japan vs India
|8:30 PM
|November 2
|Malaysia vs Thailand
|4:00 PM
|November 2
|China vs Japan
|6:15 PM
|November 2
|India vs South Korea
|8:30 PM
|November 4
|Fifth/sixth place classification match
|3:30 PM
|November 4
|Semifinal 1
|6:00 PM
|November 4
|Semifinal 2
|8:30 PM
|November 5
|Bronze medal match
|6:00 PM
|November 5
|Final
|8:30 PM
