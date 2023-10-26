Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, timings in IST, LIVE streaming info

PREVIEW:

The highly anticipated Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is just around the corner, set to kick off on Friday, scheduled to take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

A total of six teams, including India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, are all geared up to compete. As per the tournament format, each of the six teams will engage in five matches during the round-robin stage before the top four teams advance to the semifinals.

When and where to watch the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023? Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will start on October 27, Friday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi from 4 PM IST onwards. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD and the same will be live streamed on SonyLIV.

While the defending champions, Japan, and the gold medallists of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022, China, will undoubtedly draw attention, the Indian women’s hockey team is also coming in as the favourites for the title. Fresh from their performance in Hangzhou, where they secured a bronze medal, India, under the leadership of Savita, is eager to embark on a strong campaign. (READ MORE)

SCHEDULE (in IST)