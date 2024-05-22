MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener

India and Argentina got one point each for the draw while the men in blue received one bonus point for winning the shootout.

Published : May 22, 2024 20:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mandeep Singh and Abhishek celebrate as India defeats Argentina 5-4 in penalty shootout in its opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season.
Mandeep Singh and Abhishek celebrate as India defeats Argentina 5-4 in penalty shootout in its opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mandeep Singh and Abhishek celebrate as India defeats Argentina 5-4 in penalty shootout in its opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian men’s hockey team registered a hard-fought 5-4 win over Argentina in penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie in regulation time in its opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp on Wednesday.

India took the lead in the 11th minute after a well-constructed move down the right flank with Mandeep Singh providing the final touch. Lucas Martinez equalised for Argentina from a Penalty Corner five minutes into the second quarter.

In the 55th minute, Jarmanpreet Singh expertly brought down an aerial pass on the edge of the shooting circle. He took the ball towards the baseline before providing the cut-back to Lalit Kumar Upadhyay at the near post who made no mistake in scoring the goal.

HIGHLIGHTS | India beats Argentina in shootout, Sreejesh stars with crucial saves

Just when it looked like India had sealed the win in regulation time, Argentina found another equaliser. Less than 30 seconds before the final hooter, Tomas Demene successfully converted a PC.

However, India held its nerve as PR Sreejesh came up with some crucial saves to lead to a 5-4 win in sudden death in the shootout.

India and Argentina got one point each for the draw while the men in blue received one bonus point for winning the shootout. Harmanpreet-Singh led team has 17 points in nine games.

India next faces Belgium on Thursday night.

Related Topics

India /

FIH Pro League /

Mandeep Singh /

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay /

PR Sreejesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan 160/6; Siraj gets Hetmyer, Parag in one over as Bengaluru fights back
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Thiem bids farewell to Roland Garros, loses in second qualifying round in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  4. Andy Murray receives wild card to play doubles at French Open with Daniel Evans
    AP
  5. Sharjah Masters: Arjun Erigaisi held by Sarana, Aravindh loses to Volodar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Women’s Pro League: India begins European leg with 0-5 loss against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: IND beats ARG in shootout, Sreejesh with crucial saves
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian junior men’s hockey team begins Europe tour with a thrilling win over Belgium
    PTI
  5. New skipper Salima ready for European leg of Pro League after SA “lessons”
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan 160/6; Siraj gets Hetmyer, Parag in one over as Bengaluru fights back
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Thiem bids farewell to Roland Garros, loses in second qualifying round in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  4. Andy Murray receives wild card to play doubles at French Open with Daniel Evans
    AP
  5. Sharjah Masters: Arjun Erigaisi held by Sarana, Aravindh loses to Volodar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment