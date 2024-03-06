Indian men’s hockey team to begin Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand

The Indian men’s hockey team has been grouped with Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, Ireland and Argentina in Group B for the Paris Olympics, scheduled to be held later in the year.
India will take on New Zealand in its campaign opener.
More to follow...
