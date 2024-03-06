MagazineBuy Print

Indian men’s hockey team to begin Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand

The Indian men’s hockey team has been grouped with Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, Ireland and Argentina in Group B for the Paris Olympics, scheduled to be held later in the year.

Mar 06, 2024

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

