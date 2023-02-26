Hockey

Indian junior women’s hockey team beats South Africa ‘A’ 4-0

Deepika Sr. broke the deadlock in the 13th minute by converting from the spot after South Africa conceded a penalty stroke.

PTI
New Delhi 26 February, 2023 12:43 IST
New Delhi 26 February, 2023 12:43 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Women’s hockey team players celebrate after scoring a goal against Australia during the three-nation tournament in Canberra on December 8, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Women’s hockey team players celebrate after scoring a goal against Australia during the three-nation tournament in Canberra on December 8, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deepika Sr. broke the deadlock in the 13th minute by converting from the spot after South Africa conceded a penalty stroke.

The Indian junior women’s hockey team ended its tour of South Africa undefeated with a 4-0 win over the ‘A’ side of the host country.

Deepika Sr. broke the deadlock in the 13th minute by converting from the spot after South Africa conceded a penalty stroke.

Also Read | M. M. Somaya: Want to see Indian hockey teams bouncing back before Paris Olympics

A few minutes later, Neelam (15th minute) doubled India’s lead by converting a penalty corner. Annu (35th) and Sunlita Toppo (50th) scored in the second half to seal the victory late Saturday night.

The South Africa tour was a part of the team’s preparations for the U-21 Asia Cup, which serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.

The Indian team had earlier defeated the South African U-21 team in all three games. The visitors were held to a 4-4 draw by South African ‘A’ team in their last match on Friday.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us