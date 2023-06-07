India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 7: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info

Published : Jun 07, 2023 13:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

The second-placed Indian team will face the Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday.

“Defend well to win”. That’s the mantra of Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton, whose first assignment was the FIH Pro League mini tournament in London and where his side had mixed results.

The Indian team’s post-Graham Reid era began with back-to-back defeats to Belgium (1-2) and Britain (2-4) on May 26 and 27 respectively. But the Fulton-coached side bounced back strongly in the return leg, winning 5-1 against Belgium and then beating Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams were locked 4-4.

When and where to watch FIH Pro League 2022-23 India vs Netherlands match in India? The match between India and Netherlands will start at 11PM IST on June 7 (Wednesday). The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode.

“There are glimpses for sure, we want to keep the Indian style of play which means a lot of attacking hockey. But, at the same time, it does not help if you can’t defend,” the South African said in a virtual media interaction on the eve of their clash against Netherlands.

“We need to make sure that we get that right and everyone buys into that -- it will take a bit of time.

“It’s just been like three weeks of hockey with the group, and we are in the middle of a competition. We can’t change too much.

“We want to keep a structure that everyone understands and then we need a bit of time. We have scored goals that we know we can score again.

-PTI (READ MORE)