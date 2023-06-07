Magazine

India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 7: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info

The Indian men’s hockey team will face the Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 13:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo
File Photo

The second-placed Indian team will face the Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday. 

“Defend well to win”. That’s the mantra of Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton, whose first assignment was the FIH Pro League mini tournament in London and where his side had mixed results.

The Indian team’s post-Graham Reid era began with back-to-back defeats to Belgium (1-2) and Britain (2-4) on May 26 and 27 respectively. But the Fulton-coached side bounced back strongly in the return leg, winning 5-1 against Belgium and then beating Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams were locked 4-4.

When and where to watch FIH Pro League 2022-23 India vs Netherlands match in India?
The match between India and Netherlands will start at 11PM IST on June 7 (Wednesday). The match will be telecast live in India on  Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on  Fancode.

“There are glimpses for sure, we want to keep the Indian style of play which means a lot of attacking hockey. But, at the same time, it does not help if you can’t defend,” the South African said in a virtual media interaction on the eve of their clash against Netherlands.

“We need to make sure that we get that right and everyone buys into that -- it will take a bit of time.

“It’s just been like three weeks of hockey with the group, and we are in the middle of a competition. We can’t change too much.

“We want to keep a structure that everyone understands and then we need a bit of time. We have scored goals that we know we can score again.

-PTI (READ MORE)

Indian squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
