India vs Netherlands LIVE score, FIH Pro League updates: Match starts at 11 PM; Lineups; Preview; Streaming info

India- 2nd (24 points)
Netherlands- 8th (5 points)
The match between India and Netherlands will start at 11PM IST on June 7 (Wednesday). The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode.
The second-placed Indian team will face the Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday.
“Defend well to win”. That’s the mantra of Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton, whose first assignment was the FIH Pro League mini tournament in London and where his side had mixed results.
The Indian team’s post-Graham Reid era began with back-to-back defeats to Belgium (1-2) and Britain (2-4) on May 26 and 27 respectively. But the Fulton-coached side bounced back strongly in the return leg, winning 5-1 against Belgium and then beating Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams were locked 4-4.READ MORE
Indian Squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
