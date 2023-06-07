Magazine



India vs Netherlands LIVE score, FIH Pro League updates: Match starts at 11 PM; Lineups; Preview; Streaming info

IND vs NED: Catch the score and live updates of the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League 2022-23 match from Eindhoven.

Updated : Jun 07, 2023 22:54 IST

Team Sportstar
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League 2022-23 match from Eindhoven.
  • June 07, 2023 22:37
    Position in FIH Pro League 2022-23 points table

    India- 2nd (24 points)

    Netherlands- 8th (5 points)

  • June 07, 2023 22:21
    Head-to-head record!
  • June 07, 2023 22:08
    India Starting XI
  • June 07, 2023 22:06
    Live telecast and streaming info

    The match between India and Netherlands will start at 11PM IST on June 7 (Wednesday). The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode.

  • June 07, 2023 22:03
    PREVIEW

    The second-placed Indian team will face the Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday.

    “Defend well to win”. That’s the mantra of Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton, whose first assignment was the FIH Pro League mini tournament in London and where his side had mixed results.

    The Indian team’s post-Graham Reid era began with back-to-back defeats to Belgium (1-2) and Britain (2-4) on May 26 and 27 respectively. But the Fulton-coached side bounced back strongly in the return leg, winning 5-1 against Belgium and then beating Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams were locked 4-4.

    READ MORE

    Indian Squad

    Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

    Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor

    Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

    Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

