India vs Germany Live Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers Semifinal: IND 1-1 GER; Deepika misses simple chance

- January 18, 2024 20:5551’
Chance gone! Germany goes for a variation where the final drag flick is set up for Zimmermann. The Indian runners catch up by the time and block the attempt.
- January 18, 2024 20:5251’
Germany has taken a referral for a foot in the circle. It is appealing for a penalty corner.
Deepika is the player in question and the TV umpire confirms there was a foot. A PC for Germany.
- January 18, 2024 20:5250’
A yellow card for Salima Tete. India will be a player short for the next five minutes.
- January 18, 2024 20:5049'’
SAVED! Deepika hits a shot right at the centre of goal from a one-versus-one situation. A super simple save for Julia Sonntag. Superb inside pass from Neha to feed Deepika. How costly will that miss prove?
- January 18, 2024 20:4947’
Nisha does well to first intercept a pass in her own circle and then dribble it out of danger.
- January 18, 2024 20:4747’
Vaishnavi Phalke is down on the ground after a tackle at the edge of the German circle.
- January 18, 2024 20:45End of Q3
Goalless in the third quarter but there was a clear aggressor who emerged. Germany will now go for the kill in the final period.
- January 18, 2024 20:4445’
CHANCE! Stapenhorst and Cecila Pieper combine to nearly put the Germans ahead. The former had to simply tap the ball into the net at the far post but hits it into the side netting. Savita Punia is fuming at the Indian defence as the 3rd quarter comes to a close.
- January 18, 2024 20:4244’
Neha intercepts a diagnol pass from Selin Oruz on the right side of the Indian circle.
- January 18, 2024 20:4143’
Nike Lorenz has a half-chance at goal but the Indians quickly crowd her out and force her wide.
- January 18, 2024 20:4041’
SAVED! Indian captain is called into action. Stapenhorst and Schroder combine to open up the space for a shot which the latter takes. A simple stop for Savita.
- January 18, 2024 20:3841’
Selin Oruz is able to dribble her way into the Indian cirlce before her square pass is thwarted by an Indian stick.
- January 18, 2024 20:3839’
Nikki Pradhan with a fantastic double tackle on the right side of the Indian defence. She launches on a counter, but a pass fired in her direction up the field runs out of play.
- January 18, 2024 20:3638’
Navneet and Sonika combine on the left flank to win a free hit. India eventually gets a free hit too which is wasted after an inaccurate pass from Navneet.
- January 18, 2024 20:3436’
CHANCE! Neha concedes a sloppy free hit. Anne Schroder drives into the circle and unleashes a reverse-stick hit. The ball just misses the far post.
- January 18, 2024 20:3235’
Deepika’s run is stopped by a tackle just as she is about to enter the German circle.
- January 18, 2024 20:3133’
A free hit for India at the edge of the circle. But it again does not yield a shot at goal for the home team.
- January 18, 2024 20:3032’
India keeps the ball high up the pitch and close to the German circle. Yet, there is no cler attempt at goal.
- January 18, 2024 20:2931’
A long corner for India in the first minute after the resumption. Navneet fires a pass in the circle which gets a German deflection.
- January 18, 2024 20:2831’
Germany with the possession to begin the third period.
- January 18, 2024 20:18End of Q2
So the goal comes from Germany which ensures the match is swinging in the balance at half-time. It was Germany who had the more meaningful attacks and that finally paid off in the 12th minute of the quarter. Task cut out for Schopman & Co at the break.
- January 18, 2024 20:1729’
A clean switch of the flank by Germany before finally making way into the circle. But an Indian defender is able to trap the ball in the centre of the circle to stop the attack.
- January 18, 2024 20:1729’
Kira Horn wins a free hit at the edge of the Indian circle on the right wing.
- January 18, 2024 20:1527’ IND 1-1 GER
Germany is level! Charlotte Stapenhorst gets the goal! She has the ball with her back facing the goal. She protects the ball, makes a 180-degree turn and fires a shot. She manages to beat Savita Punia too.
- January 18, 2024 20:1326’
Sonika has a bit of space around the centre of the pitch. She goes full throttle on a run before a checked tackle takes the ball off her.
- January 18, 2024 20:1225’
India sticking to pressing the German ball carrier. This has made sure the Germans do not get any time on the ball.
- January 18, 2024 20:1124’
Lena Micheel misses a shot into the circle and India gets a free hit for a dangerous stick swing.
- January 18, 2024 20:1023’
Sonja Zimmermann is able to venture into the Indian circle from the left but then concedes a free hit.
- January 18, 2024 20:0821’
Deepika with a run down the middle but the Indians eventually hand the possession back to Germany, failing to make a circle entry.
- January 18, 2024 20:0619’
A green card for Selin Oruz for a tackle on Lalremsiami. She will be out of action for the next two minutes.
- January 18, 2024 20:0519’
A melee in front of the German goal. A shot comes at goal which is blocked by Selin Oruz.
- January 18, 2024 20:0518’
Sangita does it again! She again picks the pocket of Lena Micheel high up the pitch to get a circle entry. A long corner for India.
- January 18, 2024 20:0317’
Sangita wins the ball high up the pitch and enters the circle. She goes for a tomahawk which is stopped a German stick.
- January 18, 2024 20:01End of Q1
India has been able to stay organised at the back and keep Germany at bay. How much longer will India’s resistance last? We will find out in the second quarter.
- January 18, 2024 20:0015’
India has to clear another attack from Germany before the hooter for the first quarter blows.
- January 18, 2024 19:5815’ IND 1-0 GER
GOAL! INDIA LEADS! A drag flick from Deepika sneaks between the keeper’s leg. Simply too much pace on the shot to be stopped.
- January 18, 2024 19:5715'
India has a penalty corner. Neha traps the ball and then finds the foot of Pauline Heinz.
- January 18, 2024 19:5714’
Navneet with a vital interception in the centre of the field.
- January 18, 2024 19:5512’
An aerial ball aimed at Charlotte Stapenhorst in the Indian circle but it has too much weight and runs over the line.
- January 18, 2024 19:5310’
SAVED! Savita Punia stands upight and saves the ball with her right foot. The clearance is prompt too and the scoreline stays 0-0.
- January 18, 2024 19:529’
A penalty corner for Germany. It comes on a counter attack.
- January 18, 2024 19:529’
Navneet slaps the ball into the circle which thuds the board, but the deflection is not in the circle and India has to fall back.
- January 18, 2024 19:508’
Deepika with another dart down the left flank. India is able to make its first circle penetration but without any potential threat at goal.
- January 18, 2024 19:497’
Deepika tries to foray from the left wing only to get the ball stolen by Viktoria Huse.
- January 18, 2024 19:486’
Kira Horn has the ball at the top of the Indian circle but an Indian stick comes in just in time to get the ball ricochet off Horn’s foot and get a free hit.
- January 18, 2024 19:464’
India’s first attempt at entering the circle down the middle sees the ball intercepted.
- January 18, 2024 19:442'
India is able to fight it out on the free hit and get hold of the ball.
- January 18, 2024 19:431’
A penalty corner awarded to Germany. A circle entry for Germany from the left side. Sonja Zimmermann plays the ball in but the decision is later changed to a free hit just outside the circle.
- January 18, 2024 19:411’
India gets the ball rolling from the half way line.
- January 18, 2024 19:36The teams come out onto the pitch
Germany, in all whites, and the Women in Blue make their way to the centre for the national anthems.
- January 18, 2024 19:35What the coaches said
Valentin Altenburg: Playing India in India, it does not get bigger than this. Now we start. We will run and fight and give everything today.
Janneke Schopman: Germany is a very good team. We have played them in a practice match here. We have to show up today and fighting.
- January 18, 2024 19:19India vs Germany Head to Head Record
Played: 7 | Germany: 5 | India: 2
- January 18, 2024 19:14Germany’s results so far
Won 3-0 vs Chile
Drew 1-1 vs Japan
Won 10-0 vs Czech Republic
- January 18, 2024 19:12India’s results so far
Lost 0-1 vs USA
Won 3-1 vs New Zealand
Won 5-1 vs Italy
- January 18, 2024 19:06The winnning feeling
- January 18, 2024 19:04USA seals Paris Olympics quota
The USA team beat Japan 2-1 in the first semifinal to not only advance to the final but also book a place at the Paris Olympics in July.
- January 18, 2024 18:54Germany Starting Lineup
Julia Sonntag (GK), Nike Lorenz, Selin Oruz, Benedetta Wenzel, Anne Schroder, Lena Micheel, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Sonja Zimmermann, Pauline Heinz, Emma Davidsmeyer, Viktoria Huse.
- January 18, 2024 18:51India Starting Lineup
Savita Punia (GK), Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha.
- January 18, 2024 18:47WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The India vs Germany FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers semifinal will be telecast live on Sports18 from 7:30PM IST.
The match can also be live streamed on JioCinema.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-3 UZB: Fayzullaev, Sergeev, Nazrullaev goals keep Uzbeks in control at HT
- India vs Germany Live Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers Semifinal: IND 1-1 GER; Deepika misses simple chance
- Indian sports news wrap, January 18
- Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
- Bundesliga match between Mainz and Union Berlin postponed due to weather
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE