India vs Japan, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch

The Indian women won 2-0, continuing from where it had left off and defeated Korea for the second time in as many games to reach the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

It will now take on Japan in a repeat of the bronze medal match at the Asian Games, seeking only its second title against the defending champion after Japan upset reigning Asian Games champion China 2-1 in the other semifinal. China will play Korea for the third spot.

In the other semifinal, Japan came back from being a goal down in the second half to reach its second successive final in the tournament. It was a tight game, with neither team taking complete control at any point. China tried to score from open play but shot wide repeatedly while Japan focused on penalty corners – it got 11 to China’s four – and managed to convert twice, both goals coming on rebounds as the Chinese defence failed to clear cleanly.

In the play-off for the fifth spot, Malaysia got a PC and the lead in the first minute and hung on to it till the end for a 1-0 win against Thailand. (More to follow)

-Uthra Ganesan

Here is a look at the live streaming info for the match:

When will India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match be played?

The India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final will be played on Sunday, November 5.

What time will India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match begin?

The India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can one watch India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match?

The India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match?

The India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match will be streamed LIVE on SonyLiv.