Netherlands vs India LIVE score, FIH Pro League updates: Streaming info; match starts at 9:10pm IST

- June 10, 2023 20:15Live streaming info
The FIH Pro League match between Netherlands and India can be live streamed on FanCode app on subscription basis.
- June 10, 2023 20:13PREVIEW
India will take on Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Pro League on Saturday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led India moved to the top of league standings with a commanding 3-0 win over Argentina while Netherlands is languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins in six matches.
