Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Netherlands vs India LIVE score, FIH Pro League updates: Streaming info; match starts at 9:10pm IST

NED vs INDL: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of te FIH Pro League match between Netherlands and India.

Updated : Jun 10, 2023 20:16 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh currently holds the first place in the top scorers leaderboard with 18 goals.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh currently holds the first place in the top scorers leaderboard with 18 goals. | Photo Credit: Hockey india twitter
India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh currently holds the first place in the top scorers leaderboard with 18 goals. | Photo Credit: Hockey india twitter

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIH Pro League match between Netherlands and India, happening in Eindhoven.

  • June 10, 2023 20:15
    Live streaming info

    The FIH Pro League match between Netherlands and India can be live streamed on FanCode app on subscription basis.

  • June 10, 2023 20:13
    PREVIEW

    India will take on Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Pro League on Saturday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

    The Harmanpreet Singh-led India moved to the top of league standings with a commanding 3-0 win over Argentina while Netherlands is languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins in six matches.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
