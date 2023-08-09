MagazineBuy Print

Video | Decoding the India vs Pakistan hockey rivalry: Old powerhouses, famous legacies, different trajectories

Sportstar’s Uthra Ganesan puts India and Pakistan’s hockey rivalry into context ahead of the big clash between the nations in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. 

Published : Aug 09, 2023 14:18 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan

Related Topics

India /

Pakistan /

Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India needs an all-rounder in mould of Stokes, Green to excel in overseas Tests: Nasser Hussain
    PTI
  2. Video | India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy: Historian K Arumugam looks back at Chennai’s tryst with hockey’s fiercest rivalry
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Video | Decoding the India vs Pakistan hockey rivalry: Old powerhouses, famous legacies, different trajectories
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Video | India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy: Manpreet, Bhaskaran, Rehan Butt and others on their favourite IND v PAK hockey memory
    Team Sportstar
  5. Japan vs China Asian Champions Trophy Live Score Day 5: India vs Pakistan at 8:30; Malaysia faces Korea
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
