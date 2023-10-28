MagazineBuy Print

India ropes in Haberl as mental conditioning coach of women’s hockey team

Published : Oct 28, 2023 16:13 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
infoIcon

Hockey India on Saturday officially welcomed Mr. Peter Harberl as the Mental Conditioning Coach for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

During his tenure, Haberl, a licensed psychologist, who hails from Colorado Springs, USA, will work alongside the Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman.

Haberl comes with prior experience working with high-performing teams and individuals, he has worked at nine Olympic Games with medal-winning athletes and teams, providing innovative, cutting-edge mindfulness techniques and team-building strategies to optimise performance under pressure.

With the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Ranchi from 13th to 19th January next year, the news of Haberl’s appointment is warmly welcomed by the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

Being a retired professional ice hockey player himself, Peter has first-hand knowledge of the ordeals faced by athletes and how to deal with the pressure.

He began his career by imparting this knowledge to the U.S. Women’s Ice Hockey Team as a Sports Psychology Consultant from 1996 to 2006 and has since then perfected his craft on his way to being appointed Sport Psychologist – U.S. Olympic Committee from 2001 to 2005 and Senior Sport Psychologist – U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee from 2005 to 2023.

Speaking about Haberl joining the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “We are delighted to welcome Peter Haberl to Hockey India family.

He is a thorough professional and comes highly recommended. We have secured his services to best equip the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to perform without any inhibitions and I am sure that this step will help the team immensely in the future. Haberl will closely work with the team in the upcoming tournaments, including the much-awaited Paris Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi later this year.”

“After the Indian Men’s Hockey Team was provided with the services of a Mental Trainer, we at Hockey India were on the lookout for someone with the same expertise for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team as well and Haberl fits the bill perfectly

“He has the necessary tools that can assist Janneke Schopman to help the players reach their full potential and slingshot the team amongst the top teams in the world,” Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh said.

Sharing his enthusiasm to work with the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Haberl said, “I can’t wait to get started! The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has been on the rise in the last few years and being brought in to help the team take the final step to stardom is an exciting proposition, to say the least.

“I am fully committed to helping the team be one of the best Women’s Hockey Teams around and am willing to help in any way possible to make this a reality.”

