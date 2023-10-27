MagazineBuy Print

Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: All you need to know, schedule, squad, timings in IST, LIVE streaming info

All you need to know about the 11th edition of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 in Malaysia.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 09:51 IST , Malaysia - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team.
FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team. | Photo Credit: PTI

PREVIEW:

The Sultan of Johor Cup will be held from October 27 to November 4 in Malaysia.

The 11th edition of the tournament will feature eight teams instead of the customary six.

India has been placed in Pool B along with Malaysia, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Pool A will consist of Germany, Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain.

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will face Men’s Junior Asia Cup Finalists and rival, Pakistan in the opening match.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 will be streamed live on YouTube. The tournament will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

INDIA SQUAD FOR SULTAN OF JOHAR CUP
Goalkeepers - Mohith H S, Ranvijay Singh Yadav
Defenders - Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil Jojo, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Yogember Rawat
Midfielders - Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, Abdul Ahad
Forwards - Uttam Singh, Arun Sahani, Aditya Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Gurjot Singh, Sathish B
POOLS
POOL A
Germany, Australia, South Africa and Great Britain.
POOL B
India, Malaysia, Pakistan and New Zealand.
FULL SCHEDULE
Match 1: India vs Pakistan, October 27, 13:35
Match 2: Australia vs Great Britain, October 27, 15:35
Match 3: Malaysia vs New Zealand, October 27, 18:05
Match 4: Germany vs South Africa, October 28, 13:35
Match 5: Pakistan vs New Zealand, October 28, 15:35
Match 6: Malaysia vs India, October 28, 18:05
Match 7: South Africa vs Great Britain, October 30, 13:35
Match 8: Australia vs Germany, October 30, 15:35
Match 9: India vs New Zealand, October 30, 18:05
Match 10: Germany vs Great Britain, October 31, 13:35
Match 11: South Africa vs Australia, October 31, 15:35
Match 12: Pakistan vs Malaysia, October 31, 18:05
Match 13: 3rd B vs 4th A (5th-8th place match), November 2, 15:35
Match 14: 3rd A vs 4th B (5th-8th place match), November 2, 18:05
Match 15: Loser 13 vs Loser 14th (7th-8th place match), November 3, 13:05
Match 16: 1st B vs 2nd A (Semifinals), November 3, 13:35
Match 17: 1st A vs 2nd B (Semifinals), November 3, 18:05
Match 18: Winner 13 vs Winner 14 (5th-6th place match), November 4, 13:05
Match 19: Loser 16 vs Loser 17 (3rd-4th place match), November 4, 13:35
Match 20: Winner 16 vs Winner 17 (Final), November 4, 18:05

