Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: All you need to know, schedule, squad, timings in IST, LIVE streaming info

The Sultan of Johor Cup will be held from October 27 to November 4 in Malaysia.
The 11th edition of the tournament will feature eight teams instead of the customary six.
India has been placed in Pool B along with Malaysia, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Pool A will consist of Germany, Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain.
The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will face Men’s Junior Asia Cup Finalists and rival, Pakistan in the opening match.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 will be streamed live on YouTube. The tournament will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
INDIA SQUAD FOR SULTAN OF JOHAR CUP
POOLS
POOL A
POOL B
FULL SCHEDULE
