Indian Women’s Hockey team extended its winless streak as it lost 3-2 in a tightly-contested match against Australia A at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide on Thursday.

India was trailing 3-0 at the start of the fourth quarter, but back-to-back goals kept the visitors in the game until the final seconds. However, the women in blue were unable to change the outcome of the game.

Earlier, India lost three-match Test series 2-0 against the senior Australia women’s team.

More to follow