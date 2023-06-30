MagazineBuy Print

We are more determined than ever to win the gold medal in Asian Games, says captain Savita 

Having taken over the captaincy post-Tokyo Olympics, Savita, who recently won the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Award for Player of the Award, said she is enjoying the dual role of goalkeeping and leadership.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 12:25 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia interacts with media before the FIH Hockey Women’s PRO League matches at the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 14, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia interacts with media before the FIH Hockey Women’s PRO League matches at the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
Indian women’s hockey team is determined to make a top-of-the-table podium finish and win the gold medal at the September-October Asian Games in Hangzhou, says captain Savita Punia.

“In the last Asian Games, we came close to winning the gold medal; and losing only by a goal to Japan (1-2) in the final was heart-breaking. This time we feel that we are more determined than ever before to finish on the top,” says Savita in a Hockey India podcast.

“Every player in the team knows that we have to win the gold medal to earn direct qualification for the Paris Olympics. This is the best scenario for us so that post-Asian Games, we can shift focus on the FIH Pro League and then Paris 2024,” the Commonwealth Games medallist adds.

Having taken over the captaincy post-Tokyo Olympics, Savita said she is enjoying the dual role of goalkeeping and leadership. “There is an extra responsibility when you are leading the team. Even when I was not the captain, I knew that I had to share the leadership duties and help the team as a goalkeeper. As a senior member on the side, it was my responsibility to help young and less-experienced teammates by sharing my experience with them,” she says.

Savita also underlined the team’s collaborative spirit, saying, “It’s not just the captain or vice-captain who has the responsibility. Even the younger players are ready to take on responsibility, thanks to our coach Janneke Schopman for instilling these qualities in the team. I believe that everyone should be able to make their own decisions on the pitch without involving anyone.”

The 32-year-old custodian also expressed pride in the growth of women’s hockey in India and the recognition the team received in the last decade.

“If I compare today’s situation to what it was in 2008 when I joined the team, there’s a massive change and the respect for women’s hockey in the country has grown manifold. Whether it’s about facilities, exposure or recognition, women’s hockey is getting its due,” she says.

“Even the Hockey India Annual Awards serves as a great motivation for us. When the awards began, honestly, I didn’t even know that a women’s team goalkeeper could be picked over the men’s team goalie for the award. So, I was like, I want to be up there, like PR Sreejesh someday, receiving the award,” states Savita, who has recently won the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Award for Player of the Year Award.

Savita also shared her joy in witnessing the financial independence of her teammates due to hockey, stating, “When I started playing hockey, the situation was not that great and I had to wait for nine years to get a job. There were some players who were not even sure of getting two square meals a day. But now, the players are able to build houses for their families. They have regular jobs. And even the youngest member of the team is doing well financially and this shows that the sport is actually moving in the right direction.”

