Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Hockey India names 20-member women’s squad for Germany and Spain tour

The Indian team led by goalkeeper Savita Punia will play a three-match Test series in Germany - one against China and two against Germany, which will be held between July 16 and 19.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 12:15 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian players react after losing the bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on August 6, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Indian players react after losing the bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian players react after losing the bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hockey India on Tuesday named the 20-member Indian women’s squad for its tour of Germany and Spain as part of the team’s preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian team led by goalkeeper Savita Punia will play a three-match Test series in Germany - one against China and two against Germany, which will be held between July 16 and 19.

The team’s next destination will be Spain where it will participate in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament which will be held from July 25 to 30. The Indian girls will play against South Africa, England and the host Spain in the tournament in Terrassa.

Speaking about the team selection, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “The Spain and Germany tours will be a great opportunity for our team to show their ability and skills on an international stage again and to continue our preparation for the Asian Games.

I am excited as the players are performing at a high level this camp and they have been working tirelessly to improve their game and both tours will be a perfect platform for us to test ourselves against strong opponents. We will focus on maintaining a strong team unity and executing our strategies. Our goal is to play our own game and utilize the learnings of this camp and last tour.”

“The tours will also be crucial for us in regards to the upcoming Asian Games as they will provide us with valuable insights and help us identify areas where we can further enhance our performance. It’s important for us to learn from each match and grow as a team,” she added.

Indian Team:
Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam,
Midfielders: Nisha, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Jyoti Chhatri
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Deepika

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
