Indian junior hockey probables will undergo “intense training sessions to elevate their skills” during a 40-day camp beginning on Wednesday to prepare for the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in December.
While 30 of the 40-member group will report to coach CR Kumar at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the rest will join the camp on July 2.
The camp will conclude on July 31.
Podcast: Young Turks - The stories of India’s men’s and women’s Junior Asia Cup winners
Kumar said the team was brimming with confidence after defeating Pakistan in the Junior Asia Cup final in Oman earlier this month, but it needs to take its skills to a different level to compete in the World Cup.
“Now, we have to move on from that win (against Pakistan) and focus on our next major tournament, which is the World Cup.
“The players will begin their preparations by dedicating themselves to intense training sessions in the upcoming camp, pushing their limits to elevate their skills to new heights,” said Kumar in a release on Tuesday.
The Junior World Cup will be held from December 5-16.
“In addition, we will dedicate our efforts towards fortifying the team’s foundation and fine-tuning their strategic approach, which is necessary to excel in a challenging tournament like the World Cup,” he added.
The Probables
Latest on Sportstar
- 40-day ‘intense training’ camp for Jr Hockey World Cup probables
- Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 150/5 (48 overs); Moeen removes Head, Green joins Khawaja
- Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests
- Indian sports news wrap, June 20
- AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India loses 0-1 to Uzbekistan
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE