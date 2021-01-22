Kolkata to get an international hockey stadium

An international hockey stadium with astro-turf will be built inside the Salt Lake Stadium Complex here, West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas announced on Friday.

The stadium, to be built over an area of approximately three acres at an estimated cost of ₹20.53 crore, will have grass hills and can accommodate 6500 spectators. It will have two players’ dressing rooms.

The colour combination of the astro-turf will be blue and yellow. The field of play will be 110m x 75m.

READ: Gregg Clark appointed analytical coach of Indian men's hockey team

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Hockey Bengal (HB) and Olympian Gurbux Singh always wanted an astro-turf hockey stadium here. This is a gift from the Chief Minister to Gurbux Singh and HB in the new year,” said Biswas.

Gurbux said, “Happy to know that an astro-turf stadium is coming up here. Hope Bengal hockey will benefit from this.”

The hockey infrastructure will be situated on the northern side of the Salt Lake Stadium near Gate No. 1.