Ravinder's death a tragic loss, says Muneer Sait

Former India goalkeeper and Olympic medallist Muneer Sait expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Ravinder Pal Singh due to COVID-19 in Lucknow on Saturday.

Sait said to Sportstar, “This is a very depressing piece of news. I was hoping and praying that he would pull through.”

The former India custodian added, “I was one of the selectors who picked him in the Indian team and later got him promoted as a probational officer in the State Bank.”

Sait added, “A fine man, a very good centre-half and an Olympic gold medallist in Moscow, Ravinder used to come to my house with the team whenever he visited Chennai.”

He added, “I have been on several foreign tours with him too. Me as an official and him as a player. Ravinder’s death is a tragic loss.”

Sait said he was hoping former India right-winger and coach M. Kaushik, in serious condition while battling COVID in New Delhi, would make a recovery.