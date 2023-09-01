MagazineBuy Print

Murugappa Gold Cup Semifinals: Railways start favourites against PNB, Indian Army-Karnataka match promises a thriller

Railways has the wherewithal in all departments. It has efficient forwards in Gursahibjit Singh and Yuvraj Walmiki, now a national selector, a good midfield in Seshe Gowda and Atuldeep and backed up by a defence manned by penalty corner specialist Pratap Lakra.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 16:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Sumeet Pal Singh of the Indian Army celebrates after scoring a goal against Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. 
| Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Sumeet Pal Singh of the Indian Army celebrates after scoring a goal against Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.  | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

 

Gleaning the performance from the group (A and B) matches, one might come to the conclusion that Indian Railways would be the team to beat when the semifinals of the 94th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament begin here on Saturday.

The former champion has played really well, not losing a match in its group (A). Also, Railways has scored the most goals (18) among the four teams. But in a knockout match, anything is possible. One bad day and the team is out. The defending champion IOC found out the hard way the other day. 

Railways has the wherewithal in all departments. It has efficient forwards in Gursahibjit Singh and Yuvraj Walmiki, now a national selector, a good midfield in Seshe Gowda and Atuldeep and backed up by a defence manned by penalty corner specialist Pratap Lakra.

Men’s Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifiers: India beats Malaysia 7-5 and Japan 35-1 to enter semifinals

Against the Punjab National Bank (PNB) team, Railways will definitely have an upper hand. PNB hasn’t been impressive in the tournament. It has won three out of four matches by narrow low-scoring margins in pool matches, and its performance hasn’t inspired any confidence. 

On the other hand, the Army versus Karnataka match promises to be a cracker. Army has gotten better with every passing match, and it is not a flashy team and doesn’t give up without a fight. Goalkeeper Senthamizh Arasu has had a great tournament and will hope to continue the same. Army’s defence has been rock solid throughout, conceding just four goals.

Comprising mostly youngsters, Karnataka has been attractive and effective by playing fast-paced hockey. Its scoring rate, however, has not been encouraging, having produced just eight goals.

The absence of current international stars has ensured that there is not much footfall in the tournament. Make no mistake, there will definitely will be a better turnout in the last two days.

