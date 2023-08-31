MagazineBuy Print

Men’s Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifiers: India beats Malaysia 7-5 and Japan 35-1 to enter semifinals

With two wins on the day, India finished second in the Elite pool table with 12 points and earned a direct qualification for the semifinals.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 23:00 IST , Salalah

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian team in action during the Men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers.
FILE PHOTO: Indian team in action during the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian team in action during the Men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India mauled Japan 35-1 after beating Malaysia 7-5 to enter the semifinals of the men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers here on Thursday.

With two wins on the day, India finished second in the Elite pool table with 12 points, and earned a direct qualification for the semifinals. They play in the second semifinal of the tournament on Saturday.

In its first match of the day, India won a closely-contested match against Malaysia with Gurjot Singh (7th, 11th, 17th, 29th, 30th) scoring five goals. Maninder Singh (12th) and Mohammed Raheel (21st) were other Indian scorers.

Malaysia scored through Arif Ishak (6th), Ismail Abu (7th), Muhamad Din (8th), Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin (26th) and Syarman Mat (30th).

Against Japan in the second match, it was mayhem with the Indians raining goals at will. Maninder (1st, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 9th, 15th, 20th, 24th, 25th, 29th) scored a whopping 10 goals while Mohammed Raheel (3rd, 4th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 26th, 26th) struck seven times.

Pawan Rajbhar (2nd, 6th, 10th, 13th, 23rd) and Gurjot Singh (12th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 30th) scored five goals each, while Sukhvinder (4th, 8th, 16th, 22nd) struck five. Captain Mandeep Mor (18th, 23rd, 29th) was on target while Jugraj Singh (15th) got one.

For Japan, Masataka Kobori (29th) scored its lone goal.

Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
