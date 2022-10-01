Hockey

National Games: Chance for young hockey players to catch the eye

With only the top eight teams in fray, the competition is expected to be of high standards and it is a chance for many young players to come into the national reckoning

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Rajkot 01 October, 2022 19:43 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Abhishek (left) of Punjab National Bank and Vikaram Kanth of IOC in action during the 93rd All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on September 05, 2019.

Indian hockey has been in a revival mode since the exceptional performance of both men and women’s team in the Tokyo Olympics. The hockey events of the 36th National Games which begins at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium on Sunday could possibly unearth new talents and give the much-needed push to the game in the country.

With only the top eight teams in fray, the competition is expected to be of high standards and it is a chance for many young players to come into the national reckoning. The teams will be in full strength with SAI asking all national campers to join their respective teams for the National Games. Haryana, the reigning men’s champion, runner-up Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka are the seeded teams. However, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, the two States with good pedigree in the game, can spring a couple of surprises. Defending champion Punjab hasn’t qualified for the event

However, the format of the tournament is such that irrespective of the standing in the league after the preliminary round all eight teams will qualify for the knock out quarterfinals.

