Men’s Senior National Hockey championship: Punjab gets walkover, Tamil Nadu thumps Assam 15-1

A whopping 47 goals were scored on the opening day of the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s hockey championship here on Friday.
Punjab received a walkover from Tripura in the first match, Manipur then thumped Madhya Pradesh 7-2, Maharashtra blanked Uttarakhand 22-0, while Tamil Nadu took apart Assam 15-1 in the third and final contest of the day.
Punjab star Jarmanpreet looks to shine at Senior Nationals after securing Paris 2024 spot for Team India
The results:
