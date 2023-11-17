MagazineBuy Print

Men’s Senior National Hockey championship: Punjab gets walkover, Tamil Nadu thumps Assam 15-1

Punjab received a walkover from Tripura in the first match, Manipur then thumped Madhya Pradesh 7-2, Maharashtra blanked Uttarakhand 22-0.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 18:28 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Chinglensana Singh (in white), captain of Manipur scores against Madhya Pradesh in a match which ended 7-2 in their favour in Chennai.
Chinglensana Singh (in white), captain of Manipur scores against Madhya Pradesh in a match which ended 7-2 in their favour in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Chinglensana Singh (in white), captain of Manipur scores against Madhya Pradesh in a match which ended 7-2 in their favour in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

A whopping 47 goals were scored on the opening day of the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s hockey championship here on Friday.

Punjab received a walkover from Tripura in the first match, Manipur then thumped Madhya Pradesh 7-2, Maharashtra blanked Uttarakhand 22-0, while Tamil Nadu took apart Assam 15-1 in the third and final contest of the day.

ALSO READ: Punjab star Jarmanpreet looks to shine at Senior Nationals after securing Paris 2024 spot for Team India

The results:
Pool B: TN 15 (B. Sathish 1, M. Dhanush 2, M. Pruthvi 8, Sundarapandi 10, 22, 59, J. Kavin Kishore 16, S. Karthi 18, Joshua Benedict Wesley 23, 40, C. Dinesh Kumar 25, 45, K. Selvaraj 43, 49, B. P. Somanna 52) bt Assam 1 (Rupchand Boro 42).
D: Maharashtra 22 (Venkatesh Kenche 5, 38, 39, 57, 59, 60, Rohan Patil 9, 27, Mayur Dhanavade 10, Yuvraj Walmiki 12, 25, 45, 55, Ganesh Patil 14, Prajwal Mohakar 18, 58, Vibhav Gawkar Darshan 23, 33, 52, Aamid Sarfaraz Khanapthan 28, Pranav Mane 30, 56) bt Uttarakhand 0; Punjab w/o Tripura.
Pool E: Manipur 7 (Jenjen Singh 7, Ningombam Ganendrajit 11, Laishram Dipu 14 & 47, Shurenshangbam Suresh Singh 29, Chinglesana Singh 37 & 54) bt MP 2 (Md. Nizamuddin 17, Sourabh Pashine 58).

