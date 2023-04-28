Newly-appointed men’s hockey coach Craig Fulton arrives in India

Newly-appointed Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton arrived in India on Friday. The 48-year-old South African landed in New Delhi and met with Hockey India officials.

On Friday evening, he will fly down to Bengaluru where the ongoing National Coaching Camp is being held at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

Fulton, who was named the Chief Coach in March, comes with nearly 25 years of coaching experience and has achieved many milestones during his association with the Irish Men’s team and reigning Olympic Champions Belgium.

Fulton’s first assignment with the team will be FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 in Europe where they will take on Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands, and Argentina in the remaining season of the tournament.

On his arrival in India, Fulton said, “I am really excited to be here finally. Look forward to meeting the squad, hopefully, tomorrow. We don’t have much time because the first FIH Pro League games are only just over three weeks away. There is lots of hockey in the next few months in the build-up to the Asian Games. So, yes, I am really excited and look forward to getting started.”

Meanwhile, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh said that Fulton’s arrival will instill a new sense of enthusiasm and excitement ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.

“We are looking forward to playing under the guidance of our new Chief Coach Craig Fulton. His arrival ahead of Pro League matches in Europe is a confidence booster for us. The team will continue to focus on our strength and work on putting up a good show in the upcoming tournaments,” Harmanpreet said.