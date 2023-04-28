Hockey

Newly-appointed men’s hockey coach Craig Fulton arrives in India

Fulton will join the team on April 29 at Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru where the India National Coaching Camp is going on.

Team Sportstar
New Delhi 28 April, 2023 15:15 IST
New Delhi 28 April, 2023 15:15 IST
Newly appointed coach Craig Fulton with Hockey India excecutive director Srivatsava.

Newly appointed coach Craig Fulton with Hockey India excecutive director Srivatsava. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Fulton will join the team on April 29 at Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru where the India National Coaching Camp is going on.

Newly-appointed Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton arrived in India on Friday. The 48-year-old South African landed in New Delhi and met with Hockey India officials.

On Friday evening, he will fly down to Bengaluru where the ongoing National Coaching Camp is being held at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

Also Read
FIH Hockey Pro League season 5 to start in Argentina

Fulton, who was named the Chief Coach in March, comes with nearly 25 years of coaching experience and has achieved many milestones during his association with the Irish Men’s team and reigning Olympic Champions Belgium.

Fulton’s first assignment with the team will be FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 in Europe where they will take on Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands, and Argentina in the remaining season of the tournament.

On his arrival in India, Fulton said, “I am really excited to be here finally. Look forward to meeting the squad, hopefully, tomorrow. We don’t have much time because the first FIH Pro League games are only just over three weeks away. There is lots of hockey in the next few months in the build-up to the Asian Games. So, yes, I am really excited and look forward to getting started.”

Meanwhile, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh said that Fulton’s arrival will instill a new sense of enthusiasm and excitement ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.

“We are looking forward to playing under the guidance of our new Chief Coach Craig Fulton. His arrival ahead of Pro League matches in Europe is a confidence booster for us. The team will continue to focus on our strength and work on putting up a good show in the upcoming tournaments,” Harmanpreet said.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us