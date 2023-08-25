MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeats Malaysia 7-2

The Indian women’s hockey team started their campaign at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a 7-2 win against Malaysia on Friday.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 17:23 IST , Oman - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian women’s hockey team started their campaign at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a 7-2 win against Malaysia.
The Indian women’s hockey team started their campaign at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a 7-2 win against Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Indian women’s hockey team started their campaign at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a 7-2 win against Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian women’s hockey team started their campaign at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a 7-2 win against Malaysia on Friday.

India made an attacking start to their first match with fast-paced set-play, scoring in the third minute through captain Navjot Kaur (3’). India’s lead was doubled a minute later when Akshata Dhekale (4’) scored a field goal. Wan Wan’s (7’) strike gave Malaysia a goal back.

Malaysia equalised four minutes before halftime thanks to Aziz Zafirah’s (11’) flawless conversion of the challenge goal. However, India quickly counterattacked and took the lead through Monika Dipi Toppo (12’). At the end of the first half, India were leading Malaysia by 3-2. 

READ | India women beat England 6-2, finish third in Junior 4 Nations hockey tournament

A quick start to the second half saw India score their fourth goal in the 17th minute through Mariana Kujur, who made a run from the right flank, beating Malaysian defenders to find the back of the net. Monika was on the scoresheet once again as found the back of the net and extended India’s lead to 5-2.  

In the 28th minute, Mahima Choudhary made it 6-2 for India. With two minutes remaining, Navjot found the back of the net for the second time. The game ended with the Indian women’s hockey team winning 7-2. 

India will next take on Japan on Saturday.  

Related Topics

India /

Malaysia /

Navjot Kaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC to play Al Hilal October 23, Neymar might play in India on November 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeats Malaysia 7-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, Line-ups out, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Luis Rubiales refuses to resign, says kiss was ‘mutual’, accuses media, officials of social assassination
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeats Malaysia 7-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. India women beat England 6-2, finish third in Junior 4 Nations hockey tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. India to open campaign against Malaysia in Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier
    PTI
  4. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup set to return to Chennai after four years
    Nigamanth P
  5. Germany beats Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team 6-1 in 4 Nations Tournament final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC to play Al Hilal October 23, Neymar might play in India on November 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeats Malaysia 7-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, Line-ups out, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Luis Rubiales refuses to resign, says kiss was ‘mutual’, accuses media, officials of social assassination
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment