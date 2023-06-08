Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India seals semifinal berth with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Published : Jun 08, 2023 14:40 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

India beat Chinese Taipei 11-0 at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Thursday in its last group-stage game of Pool A and advanced to the semifinal of the Hockey Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023.

Earlier, the Indian team began its campaign at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara in an exciting way as it won its opening two games while in the third match, it came back from behind to pull off a thrilling draw.

After registering a stellar 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in its opening game, India picked up a comeback 2-1 win over Malaysia before fighting back against Korea to secure a 2-2 draw.

More to follow