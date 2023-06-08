Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India seals semifinal berth with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

India beat Chinese Taipei 11-0 at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Thursday in its last group-stage game of Pool A and advanced to the semifinal of the Hockey Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 14:40 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian team in action at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Indian team in action at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian team in action at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India beat Chinese Taipei 11-0 at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Thursday in its last group-stage game of Pool A and advanced to the semifinal of the Hockey Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023.

Earlier, the Indian team began its campaign at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara in an exciting way as it won its opening two games while in the third match, it came back from behind to pull off a thrilling draw.

After registering a stellar 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in its opening game, India picked up a comeback 2-1 win over Malaysia before fighting back against Korea to secure a 2-2 draw. 

More to follow

Related Topics

Women's Junior Asia Cup /

India /

Chinese Taipei /

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Australia 327/3 (85 overs) - Smith nears third hundred at Oval, India eyes quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India seals semifinal berth with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  3. Players guaranteed to earn at least $30,000 at Women’s World Cup
    AFP
  4. MPL: Kolhapur Tuskers ropes in Kedar Jadhav as icon player
    PTI
  5. Boult set to return for New Zealand at ODI World Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India seals semifinal berth with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India fails to regain top spot after 4-1 loss against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  3. NED 4-1 IND highlights, FIH Pro League: Telgenkamp brace and goals by Burkhardt, Reyenga guide the Dutch to victory
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s hockey team should have had more international matches this year: Vandana
    PTI
  5. India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 7: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Australia 327/3 (85 overs) - Smith nears third hundred at Oval, India eyes quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India seals semifinal berth with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  3. Players guaranteed to earn at least $30,000 at Women’s World Cup
    AFP
  4. MPL: Kolhapur Tuskers ropes in Kedar Jadhav as icon player
    PTI
  5. Boult set to return for New Zealand at ODI World Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment