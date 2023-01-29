Hockey

29 January, 2023
Germans celebrate after the winning FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 finals.

Germany won its third Hockey World Cup title after defeating Belgium in penalty shootouts 5-4 on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

  • ⦿ Belgium never made it to the medal matches before winning the gold in 2018.
  • ⦿ Pakistan, Germany and Australia are the only teams to win consecutive World Cup editions. Pakistan won in 1971 and 1973, Germany in 2002 and 2006 and Australia in 2010 and 2014.
  • ⦿ Australia has won the most number of medals - three gold, two silver and five bronze.
  • ⦿ However, Pakistan has won the most number of gold medals (4).
  • ⦿ India’s first men’s hockey World Cup medal came at the inaugural edition in Barcelona when it beat Kenya 2-1 to win bronze. The men in blue bettered their performance at the 1973 edition in Amstelveen where it clinched silver. In 1975, Indian team won its one and only gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur.
  • ⦿ In the 14 editions, Pakistan vs Netherlands (three times) and Australia vs Germany (three times) have been the joint-most frequent summit clashes.
YearCityGoldSilverBronze
2022Bhubaneswar/RourkelaGermanyBelgiumNetherlands
2018BhubaneswarBelgiumNetherlandsAustralia
2014The Hague (NED)AustraliaNetherlandsArgentina
2010New DelhiAustraliaGermanyNetherlands
2006Mönchengladbach (GER)GermanyAustraliaSpain
2002Kuala Lumpur (MAS)GermanyAustraliaNetherlands
1998Utrecht (NED)NetherlandsSpainGermany
1994Sydney (AUS)PakistanNetherlandsAustralia
1990Lahore (PAK)NetherlandsPakistanAustralia
1986London (ENG)AustraliaEnglandWest Germany
1982MumbaiPakistanWest GermanyAustralia
1978Buenos Aires (ARG)PakistanNetherlandsAustralia
1975Kuala Lumpur (MAS)IndiaPakistanWest Germany
1973Amstelveen (NED)NetherlandsIndiaWest Germany
1971Barcelona (ESP)PakistanSpainIndia

