Hockey World Cup 2023: Full list of WC winners

Here is the full list of Hockey World Cup winners for all the editions.

Germans celebrate after the winning FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 finals. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Germany won its third Hockey World Cup title after defeating Belgium in penalty shootouts 5-4 on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. ⦿ Belgium never made it to the medal matches before winning the gold in 2018. ⦿ Pakistan, Germany and Australia are the only teams to win consecutive World Cup editions. Pakistan won in 1971 and 1973, Germany in 2002 and 2006 and Australia in 2010 and 2014. ⦿ Australia has won the most number of medals - three gold, two silver and five bronze. ⦿ However, Pakistan has won the most number of gold medals (4). ⦿ India's first men's hockey World Cup medal came at the inaugural edition in Barcelona when it beat Kenya 2-1 to win bronze. The men in blue bettered their performance at the 1973 edition in Amstelveen where it clinched silver. In 1975, Indian team won its one and only gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur. ⦿ In the 14 editions, Pakistan vs Netherlands (three times) and Australia vs Germany (three times) have been the joint-most frequent summit clashes. Year City Gold Silver Bronze 2022 Bhubaneswar/Rourkela Germany Belgium Netherlands 2018 Bhubaneswar Belgium Netherlands Australia 2014 The Hague (NED) Australia Netherlands Argentina 2010 New Delhi Australia Germany Netherlands 2006 Mönchengladbach (GER) Germany Australia Spain 2002 Kuala Lumpur (MAS) Germany Australia Netherlands 1998 Utrecht (NED) Netherlands Spain Germany 1994 Sydney (AUS) Pakistan Netherlands Australia 1990 Lahore (PAK) Netherlands Pakistan Australia 1986 London (ENG) Australia England West Germany 1982 Mumbai Pakistan West Germany Australia 1978 Buenos Aires (ARG) Pakistan Netherlands Australia 1975 Kuala Lumpur (MAS) India Pakistan West Germany 1973 Amstelveen (NED) Netherlands India West Germany 1971 Barcelona (ESP) Pakistan Spain India