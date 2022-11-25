Wales keeper Hennessey sees first red card of Qatar World Cup against Iran

Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the Group B match against Iran, becoming the first player to see a red card in the Qatar World Cup.

In the 85th minute, Iran’s Mehdi Taremi broke clear of the Wales defence and was making a run towards the Wales goal. Sensing inevitable danger, Hennessey came out of the box, in an attempt to reach the ball before Taremi. However, Hennessey lost the race, and Taremi knocked the ball past Hennessey.

In an attempt to stop Taremi, Hennessey challenged the Iran forward, clearing him out in the process.

He initially saw a yellow card for the incident, but VAR had a look at the incident, and after the referee had looked at the monitor, he overturned his initial decision and changed the yellow card to red.

Hennessey was replaced by Danny Ward between the sticks and Aaron Ramsey was the player who was sacrificed by head coach Rob Page.

Hennessey becomes only the third keeper to see a red card in the World Cup after Itumeleng Khune for South Africa vs Uruguay in 2010 and Gianluca Pagliuca for Italy vs Norway in 1994.