Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history when the Lucknow Super Giants signed him for a record-breaking ₹27 crore. The bidding war, however, was filled with intense drama. The Delhi Capitals attempted to retain Pant by exercising its RTM (Right to Match) card at ₹20.75 crore.

Under the new auction rules, if a franchise uses the RTM card, the highest-bidding team gets an additional opportunity to raise its bid.

Lucknow took full advantage of this rule and increased its bid, forcing Delhi to match the new figure if it wanted to keep Pant.

Ultimately, the Lucknow Super Giants prevailed, securing the star player.