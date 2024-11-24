 />
EXPLAINED: Why did Rishabh Pant not go to Delhi Capitals despite DC using RTM card for him at IPL auction 2025

In this auction, if the previous franchise wants to use the RTM card, the franchise that made the final bid will have an additional opportunity to raise its bid.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 16:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore, which made him the most expensive signing in IPL history.
Rishabh Pant was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore, which made him the most expensive signing in IPL history. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore, which made him the most expensive signing in IPL history. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history when the Lucknow Super Giants signed him for a record-breaking ₹27 crore. The bidding war, however, was filled with intense drama. The Delhi Capitals attempted to retain Pant by exercising its RTM (Right to Match) card at ₹20.75 crore.

Under the new auction rules, if a franchise uses the RTM card, the highest-bidding team gets an additional opportunity to raise its bid.

Lucknow took full advantage of this rule and increased its bid, forcing Delhi to match the new figure if it wanted to keep Pant.

Ultimately, the Lucknow Super Giants prevailed, securing the star player.

