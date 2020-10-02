CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: T Natarajan clean bowls Rayudu, impresses with the ball against Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan continued his good form with the ball in Friday's match against the Chennnai Super Kings in Dubai. Natarajan hit the deck hard around leg-stump and got the ball to seam away, opening up Ambati Rayudu who could only watch in dismay as the ball hit the top of his off-stump.

The Tamil Nadu seamer had hogged headlines on Monday when he sent down an astonishing five yorkers - one delivery was a misdirected full toss - in one over against Delhi Capitals that all but finished the match as a contest.

Last season, Natarajan was the lynchpin of the Tamil Nadu attack as it made the final of both the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments. A late developer from a humble background, this Salem lad first made headlines when he was snapped up for INR 3 Crores by Kings XI Punjab in 2017.

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Dhoni walks in after Rayudu, du Plessis depart in same over

"I was out of action for nearly five months, didn't get to play much cricket. So, regardless of who picked me, I would've been pleased. At this point, I'm just glad to be a part of the Sunrisers squad," he had told Sportstar after the IPL auctions in 2018. "Playing alongside him Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) will obviously help. Last season (2017), I wasn't playing at my best. I wasn't quite content with my performance. So, this time (2018) I wish to give my 100 per cent with Hyderabad. The focus will be on bettering my slower balls and delivering yorkers at the death."

"That’s how you bowl at the back end of an innings! Outstanding Natarajan." Australian pace great Brett Lee had tweeted these words after an outstanding 18th over against Delhi by Natarajan. The left-armer is clearing living up to the billing.