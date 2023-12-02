Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Sonu’s five-point raid puts Pawan’s Titans under pressure; GG 28-22 TT

- December 02, 2023 20:4928-22
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets the hold on Sanjeevi’s ankle to thump him down. He gets the fourth point in defence. A bonus nonetheless for the raider.
- December 02, 2023 20:4827-21
Sonu removes Sandeep Dhull with a back kick. The young man is looking very impressive.
- December 02, 2023 20:4726-21
Sanjeevi S gets a bonus.
- December 02, 2023 20:4726-20
A do-or-die raid for Gujarat and it is Rakesh who goes in the raid. Shankar Gadai was attentive and made sure to initiate the tackle on time to thump the lanky fast raider.
- December 02, 2023 20:4526-19
Mohammad Nabibakhsh tackles Pawan for the second time in this match to extend the lead by 7 points.
- December 02, 2023 20:4525-19
Rajnish asks for a bonus point in the do-or-die raid but goes back to the bench unsuccessful.
- December 02, 2023 20:4424-19
Sonu gets another point in the raid. He removes Sandeep Dhull with a scorpion kick.
- December 02, 2023 20:4323-19
Rakesh has been tackled by Sanjeevi S and an all-round show by Telugu Titans’ defence with give them a lot more confidence.
- December 02, 2023 20:4223-18
Sonu gets the sixth point in his second raid as he removes Omkar R. More this time.
- December 02, 2023 20:4222-18
Sombir tackles the last man Sanjeevi S to INFLICT THE FIRST ALL-OUT OF THE MATCH! Telugu Titans is all-out! Three points to Gujarat and a bonus to Sanjeevi.
- December 02, 2023 20:4019-17
Pawan makes a mistake to go for a solo dash on Ranjish but the lanky raider turns to reduce Telugu with only one man on the mat.
- December 02, 2023 20:3918-17
Pawan gets an easy bonus.
- December 02, 2023 20:3518-16 - Sonu makes a five-point raid
SUPER RAID: Sonu goes in the raid in the second half. The lanky raider has been thumped down but looks like he has done something unimaginable as his hands crossed the mid-line. How many does he get? The referees give FIVE RAID POINTS! Pawan goes for a review. The video referral looks like Sonu will get a full five points in his first raid of this season! Yes, the review is unsuccessful as it is a massive five-pointer for Sonu and Gujarat.
Players to get out
Omkar R. More, Shankar Gadai, Rajnish, Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull
- December 02, 2023 20:29HALFTIME - GG 13-16 TT
Pawan goes in the raid against the two-man defence of Fazel and Sourav Gulia and he is cautious this time to come back safely as the first half comes to an end.
- December 02, 2023 20:2813-16
Mohammad Nabibakhsh goes in the raid and he has been tackled by Shankar Gadai tas Gujarat has been reduced to two-man again!
- December 02, 2023 20:2713-15
Rajnish gets a point in offence as he picks up the touchpoint of Sombir.
- December 02, 2023 20:2713-14
Rohit Gulia goes into the lobby without touching any defenders to give a freebie point to Telugu.
- December 02, 2023 20:2613-13
Rohit Gulia gets a touchpoint of Omkar R. More to restore parity. 13-all is the scoreline.
- December 02, 2023 20:2512-13
SUPER TACKLE: Fazel Atrachali gets the upper hand against Pawan once again! Three-man defence gets Telugu Titans for the second straight time to reduce the lead of Telugu to one point.
- December 02, 2023 20:2410-13
A point each after Omkar R. More tackled Rajnish but one of the defenders also went out of the bounds.
- December 02, 2023 20:229-12
SUPER TACKLE: Mohammad Nabibaksh somehow manages to get a hold of Pawan Sehrawat, who came in the raid against the two-men defence. Fazel comes quickly to down the high-flyer.
- December 02, 2023 20:227-12
Pawan Sehrawat is everywhere as he initiates the tackle on Parteek Dahiya to reduce Gujarat to two men on the court.
- December 02, 2023 20:217-11
Pawan Sehrawat is in the do-or-die raid and comes back with a touchpoint of Sourav Gulia.
- December 02, 2023 20:207-10
Pawan Sehrawat comes from left to dash Rohit Gulia out after Rajnish initiates the tackle.
- December 02, 2023 20:18SUBSTITUTION
IN: Parteek Dhaiya
Out : Arkam Shaikh
- December 02, 2023 20:187-9
Rohit Gulia’s timely turn helps him to escape Parvesh Bhainswal’s unsuccessful attempt for a backhold.
- December 02, 2023 20:17TIME OUT
A timeout taken by one of the teams, tough to say which one.
- December 02, 2023 20:146-9
A burst of acceleration from Pawan means he comes back with a touchpoint of Sombir before going to the lobby.
- December 02, 2023 20:146-8
Sandeep Dhull goes for an anklehold to bring Rakesh down and Shankar Gadai’s timely support helps Telugu to extend the lead.
- December 02, 2023 20:126-7
A bonus for Pawan.
- December 02, 2023 20:126-6
Rajnish gets a touchpoint of Mohammad Nabibakhsh in the do-or-die raid to bring parity to the scoreline.
- December 02, 2023 20:126-5
Rakesh goes in the do-or-die raid and he comes back with a point after Ajit Pawar makes a costly mistake to go for a solo dash.
- December 02, 2023 20:105-5
Rajnish with another successful raid to remove Sourav Gulia from the mat.
- December 02, 2023 20:095-4
Fazel Atrachali with an anklehold catches the Telugu captain Pawan Sehrawat.
- December 02, 2023 20:094-4
First point for Rohit Gulia in the raid as he touches Hamid Nader.
- December 02, 2023 20:092-4
Pawan comes back and goes for a raid. He is back with a touchpoint of Sourav Gulia.
- December 02, 2023 20:082-3
Rakesh takes a point back with a touchpoint of Omkar R. More in the raid.
- December 02, 2023 20:071-3
Rajinish now gets a point in the raid with a touchpoint of Sombir.
- December 02, 2023 20:061-2
Pawan with a failed anklehold gave a point to Rohit Gulia in his first raid.
- December 02, 2023 20:050-2
Sourav Gulia tries to go for a solo tackle on Pawan but the high-flyer turns back to go back with a touchpoint.
- December 02, 2023 20:040-1
Rakesh comes back safely with an empty raid.
- December 02, 2023 20:040-1
Pawan goes in the raid and gets a bonus to start the tournament.
- December 02, 2023 20:04Toss Update
Telugu won the toss and selected raid.
- December 02, 2023 20:02National Anthem TIme
It is time for the Indian national anthem before we start the 10th season of India’s second-most-watched franchise-based league!
- December 02, 2023 19:55Live Action soon
The players are in the middle and we are moments away from the live action.
- December 02, 2023 19:47Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10
- December 02, 2023 19:46Starting Lineup
Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali
Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Omkar R., Ajit Pawar, Rajnish, Hamid Nader, Sandeep Dhull
- December 02, 2023 19:27Fazel Atrachali on his new team
“Gujarat Giants is a very big team, and it is my pleasure to be back. I am delighted to be leading the team, and in the squad, we have a lot of youngsters. I know we all work well together, and as a captain that makes my job easier. And I am happy about how things are shaping up.”
- December 02, 2023 19:25Players to watch out for Telugu Titans
For Titans, Pawan Sehrawat will be its main raider. He has accumulated 987 raid points in 105 PKL matches, including 29 super raids.
Parvesh Bhainswal will be the best defender from the side having claimed 302 tackle points in 122 matches, whereas, Shankar Gadai is likely to be the top all-rounder in the Telugu squad, having scored 25 points in 20 PKL outings.
- December 02, 2023 19:24Players to watch out for Gujarat
Rakesh will be the prime raider for Gujarat in Season 10 after racking up 271 raid points in 39 matches throughout his PKL career.
Meanwhile, the Giants’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Fazel Atrachali, who has scored 424 tackle points in 146 PKL matches.
Rohit Gulia will be the top all-rounder in the squad for the Giants, having accumulated 458 points in his PKL career so far.
- December 02, 2023 19:19All you need to know about Telugu Titans ahead of PKL 10
- December 02, 2023 19:08Previous Result
The previous contest between both teams in Season 9 ended in the favour of Gujarat as it won by 44-30.
- December 02, 2023 19:04Squads
Gujarat Giants: Fazel Atrachali, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D
Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary
- December 02, 2023 19:02Head-to-head
Gujarat has an upper hand over the Titans whenever the two teams meet each other. In the eight matches, Gujarat has won seven games while Titans has emerged victorious only once.
Total: 8 | GG: 7 | TT: 1
- December 02, 2023 18:52Live Streaming Info
The Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 10 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:00 PM onwards on Saturday, December 2.
- December 02, 2023 18:50Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season opener between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans played at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
