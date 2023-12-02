Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Sonu’s five-point raid puts Pawan’s Titans under pressure; GG 28-22 TT

December 02, 2023 20:35

18-16 - Sonu makes a five-point raid

SUPER RAID: Sonu goes in the raid in the second half. The lanky raider has been thumped down but looks like he has done something unimaginable as his hands crossed the mid-line. How many does he get? The referees give FIVE RAID POINTS! Pawan goes for a review. The video referral looks like Sonu will get a full five points in his first raid of this season! Yes, the review is unsuccessful as it is a massive five-pointer for Sonu and Gujarat.

Players to get out

Omkar R. More, Shankar Gadai, Rajnish, Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull