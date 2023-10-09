MagazineBuy Print

Patna Pirates PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates team updates, PKL 2023 auction: Here is the full players’ list and the remaining purse of Patna Pirates of Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 21:31 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Patna Pirates defender effect a tackle on the Gujarat Fortunegiant raider during the Pro Kabaddi League in 2022.
File Photo: Patna Pirates defender effect a tackle on the Gujarat Fortunegiant raider during the Pro Kabaddi League in 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

File Photo: Patna Pirates defender effect a tackle on the Gujarat Fortunegiant raider during the Pro Kabaddi League in 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

PKL 10 auction: Here is the full list of player incomings, outgoings and the remaining purse of Patna Pirates.

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN PKL 2023
Manjeet - Indian raider bought for Rs. 92 Lakh
PATNA PIRATES - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar
Retained young players: Manish
Existing young players: Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar 
Purse Update
Patna Pirates began with a purse of Rs. 3.09 crore.

