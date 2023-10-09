The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.
The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.
PKL 10 auction: Here is the full list of player incomings, outgoings and the remaining purse of Patna Pirates.
PLAYERS BOUGHT IN PKL 2023
PATNA PIRATES - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Purse Update
Latest on Sportstar
- Gujarat Giants PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
- PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Day 1: Updated teams, Full player list, completed buys, purse remaining; Shadloui breaks record; Maninder returns to Bengal
- Patna Pirates PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League
- ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Santner picks five as New Zealand thumps Netherlands to continue winning run
- PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 1; Shadloui becomes most expensive player
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE