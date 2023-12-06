Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: TT 0-0 PP, Pawan and Neeraj leading their teams, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming next

- December 06, 2023 19:52Get ready for high-octane action
We’re moments away from LIVE action. Both teams are on the mat.
- December 06, 2023 19:42Live action coming soon
The match between Titans and Pirates is about to begin now as players from both teams are there in the middle.
- December 06, 2023 19:24Top players - UP vs Haryana
UP Yoddhas - Surender Gill is most likely to be the lead raider for U.P. Yoddhas this season after racking up 7 raid points in 1 match so far.
The defence will be led by Sumit who has pocketed 2 tackle points in 1 game in PKL 10.
Vijay Malik is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 5 points so far in the ongoing season.
Haryana Steelers - K. Prapanjan will be the top raider for Haryana Steelers in PKL Season 10. He has accumulated 427 raid points in 103 matches, including 84 do-or-die raid points.
Jaideep Dahiya, on the other hand, is one of the best defenders from the side having claimed 120 tackle points in 43 matches.
Ashish is the top all-rounder in the Haryana Steelers squad having scored 204 points in 43 PKL outings.
- December 06, 2023 19:24Last match - UP vs Haryana
The last match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers in Season 9 saw the Yoddhas come out on top with a 40-34 victory.
- December 06, 2023 19:24Head-to-head record - UP vs Haryana
UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers have played eight matches in PKL, of which each won three wins and two ended in ties.
Played - 8
UP Yoddhas - 3 | Haryana Steelers - 3 | Ties - 2
- December 06, 2023 19:24Squads - UP vs Haryana - Match 2, December 6
After Titans vs Pirates, Yoddhas and Steelers will face off at 9 IST
Up Yoddhas - Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar
Haryana Steelers - K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit
- December 06, 2023 19:18Here is the starting lineup of Patna Pirates
Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sandeep Kumar, Sachin
- December 06, 2023 19:17Presenting the starting 7 of Telugu Titans
Shankar Gadai, Rajnish, Parvesh Bhainswal, Prafull Zaware, Pawan Sehrawat (C), Milad Jabbari, Sandeep Dhull
- December 06, 2023 18:38Want to revise all the PKL rules before the matches? We got you covered
- December 06, 2023 18:36Want to know about all the team, captains and owners of PKL 10? We got you covered
Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10
With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 10th edition of PKL.
- December 06, 2023 18:35Top Players - Telugu vs Patna
Telugu Titans - Pawan Sehrawat has been the prime raider for the team this season after racking up 10 raid points in the first match and he will be entrusted to spearhead the team’s attack once again against Patna Pirates.
Sanjeevi S is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 5 points in PKL Season 10 so far.
Patna Pirates - Sachin will be their main raider. He has notched up 781 raid points in 106 PKL matches, including 195 do-or-die raid points.
Neeraj Kumar is the top defender from the team having claimed 141 tackle points in 66 matches, whereas, Sajin Chandrasekar is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad after scoring 45 points in 36 outings
- December 06, 2023 18:34Last match - Telugu vs Patna
The last match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates saw the Pirates come out on top with a 36-35 victory in Season 9.
- December 06, 2023 18:34Head-to-head record
Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates have faced each other 21 times in the history of PKL.
Both teams have won 10 matches each in this head-to-head, while one encounter between them ended in a tie.
Played - 21
Telugu Titans - 10 | Patna Pirates - 10 | Tie - 1
- December 06, 2023 18:34Squads - Telugu vs Patna
Telugu Titans - Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary
Patna Pirates - Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay
- December 06, 2023 18:34Live Streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 06, 2023 18:34December 6 schedule
Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: Up Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM, IST
- December 06, 2023 18:34Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 5 where Telugu Titans takes on Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas faces Haryana Steelers at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
