MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: TT 0-0 PP, Pawan and Neeraj leading their teams, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming next

PKL 10: Catch the LIVE score, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Updated : Dec 06, 2023 19:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Telugu Titans takes on Patna Pirates on December 6.
Telugu Titans takes on Patna Pirates on December 6.
lightbox-info

Telugu Titans takes on Patna Pirates on December 6.

Hello and Welcome to Sportstat’s LIVE Coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 2 where Tamil Thalaivas takes on Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants faces Bengaluru Bulls at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Scoreline: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates (M1)

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers (M2)

  • December 06, 2023 19:52
    Get ready for high-octane action

    We’re moments away from LIVE action. Both teams are on the mat. 

  • December 06, 2023 19:42
    Live action coming soon

    Untitled design (5).png

    The match between Titans and Pirates is about to begin now as players from both teams are there in the middle.

  • December 06, 2023 19:24
    Top players - UP vs Haryana

    UP Yoddhas - Surender Gill is most likely to be the lead raider for U.P. Yoddhas this season after racking up 7 raid points in 1 match so far. 

    The defence will be led by Sumit who has pocketed 2 tackle points in 1 game in PKL 10. 

    Vijay Malik is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 5 points so far in the ongoing season.


    Haryana Steelers - K. Prapanjan will be the top raider for Haryana Steelers in PKL Season 10. He has accumulated 427 raid points in 103 matches, including 84 do-or-die raid points. 

    Jaideep Dahiya, on the other hand, is one of the best defenders from the side having claimed 120 tackle points in 43 matches. 

    Ashish is the top all-rounder in the Haryana Steelers squad having scored 204 points in 43 PKL outings.

  • December 06, 2023 19:24
    Last match - UP vs Haryana

    The last match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers in Season 9 saw the Yoddhas come out on top with a 40-34 victory.

  • December 06, 2023 19:24
    Head-to-head record - UP vs Haryana

    UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers have played eight matches in PKL, of which each won three wins and two ended in ties.


    Played - 8

    UP Yoddhas - 3 | Haryana Steelers - 3 | Ties - 2

  • December 06, 2023 19:24
    Squads - UP vs Haryana - Match 2, December 6

    After Titans vs Pirates, Yoddhas and Steelers will face off at 9 IST

    Up Yoddhas - Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar


    Haryana Steelers - K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit

  • December 06, 2023 19:18
    Here is the starting lineup of Patna Pirates

    Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sandeep Kumar, Sachin 

  • December 06, 2023 19:17
    Presenting the starting 7 of Telugu Titans

    Shankar Gadai, Rajnish, Parvesh Bhainswal, Prafull Zaware, Pawan Sehrawat (C), Milad Jabbari, Sandeep Dhull

  • December 06, 2023 18:38
    Want to revise all the PKL rules before the matches? We got you covered

    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

  • December 06, 2023 18:36
    Want to know about all the team, captains and owners of PKL 10? We got you covered

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 10th edition of PKL.

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 10th edition of PKL.

  • December 06, 2023 18:35
    Top Players - Telugu vs Patna

    Telugu Titans - Pawan Sehrawat has been the prime raider for the team this season after racking up 10 raid points in the first match and he will be entrusted to spearhead the team’s attack once again against Patna Pirates.

    Sanjeevi S is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 5 points in PKL Season 10 so far.


    Patna Pirates - Sachin will be their main raider. He has notched up 781 raid points in 106 PKL matches, including 195 do-or-die raid points.

    Neeraj Kumar is the top defender from the team having claimed 141 tackle points in 66 matches, whereas, Sajin Chandrasekar is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad after scoring 45 points in 36 outings

  • December 06, 2023 18:34
    Last match - Telugu vs Patna

    The last match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates saw the Pirates come out on top with a 36-35 victory in Season 9.

  • December 06, 2023 18:34
    Head-to-head record

    Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates have faced each other 21 times in the history of PKL.

    Both teams have won 10 matches each in this head-to-head, while one encounter between them ended in a tie.

    Played - 21

    Telugu Titans - 10 | Patna Pirates - 10 | Tie - 1

  • December 06, 2023 18:34
    Squads - Telugu vs Patna

    Telugu Titans - Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary


    Patna Pirates - Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay

  • December 06, 2023 18:34
    Live Streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • December 06, 2023 18:34
    December 6 schedule

    Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates - 8 PM, IST 

    Match 2: Up Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM, IST

  • December 06, 2023 18:34
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 5 where Telugu Titans takes on Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas faces Haryana Steelers at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

Telugu Titans /

Patna Pirates /

UP Yoddha /

Haryana Steelers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; MBSG v OFC updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka ground staff awarded cash reward promised during Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: TT 0-0 PP, Pawan and Neeraj leading their teams, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming next
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA suspends Luis Rubiales for three years. lists reasons beyond the Hermoso Kiss
    Team Sportstar
  5. Queiroz leaves Qatar role one month before Asian Cup defence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: TT 0-0 PP, Pawan and Neeraj leading their teams, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming next
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Sonu’s Super 10 powers Gujarat Giants to a famous win over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Gujarat beats Bengaluru 34-31 in thriller before Ajinkya Pawar’s one-man show leads Tamil to 42-31 win over Delhi - PKL 10 matchday 2 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  5. U Mumba 34-31 UP Yoddhas Highlights, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Zafardanesh, defence seal win for Mumba in close match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; MBSG v OFC updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka ground staff awarded cash reward promised during Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: TT 0-0 PP, Pawan and Neeraj leading their teams, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming next
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA suspends Luis Rubiales for three years. lists reasons beyond the Hermoso Kiss
    Team Sportstar
  5. Queiroz leaves Qatar role one month before Asian Cup defence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment