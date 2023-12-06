Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: TT 0-0 PP, Pawan and Neeraj leading their teams, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers coming next

December 06, 2023 19:24

Top players - UP vs Haryana

UP Yoddhas - Surender Gill is most likely to be the lead raider for U.P. Yoddhas this season after racking up 7 raid points in 1 match so far.

The defence will be led by Sumit who has pocketed 2 tackle points in 1 game in PKL 10.

Vijay Malik is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 5 points so far in the ongoing season.

Haryana Steelers - K. Prapanjan will be the top raider for Haryana Steelers in PKL Season 10. He has accumulated 427 raid points in 103 matches, including 84 do-or-die raid points.

Jaideep Dahiya, on the other hand, is one of the best defenders from the side having claimed 120 tackle points in 43 matches.

Ashish is the top all-rounder in the Haryana Steelers squad having scored 204 points in 43 PKL outings.