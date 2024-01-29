PKL 10 Live Score, Haryana 16-18 Bengal: Maninder, Nitin keep Warriors ahead; Pro Kabaddi League updates

- January 29, 2024 20:3721-21
Siddharth Desai removes Nitin Kumar to reduce Haryana with only one man active.
- January 29, 2024 20:3620-21
Shrikant Jadhav was allowed a bonus and he also ran away with a touchpoint of Naveen Kundu.
- January 29, 2024 20:3620-19
Siddharth Desai seemed to be just unstoppable right now. Picks Jaskirat Singh this time in the raid.
- January 29, 2024 20:3519-19
A bonus for Shrikant Jadhav.
- January 29, 2024 20:3519-18
Siddharth Desai puts Haryana in the lead once again after picking Aditya S. Shinde.
- January 29, 2024 20:3418-18
Mohit Nandal runs his way to the right to dash out Maninder Singh for a brilliant tackle point.
- January 29, 2024 20:3317-18
Siddharth Desai starts the second half with an easy point in the raid as he lands a backkick on Vaibhav Garje.
- January 29, 2024 20:29HALFTIME | Haryana Steelers 16-18 Bengal Warriors
Shrikant Jadhav goes into the do-or-die raid. Jaideep Dahiya comes to block the raider but Jadhav pushes his way out and in the process, Dahiya goes past the midline, allowing Jadhav to go back with his touchpoint—the first half ends with this.
- January 29, 2024 20:2716-17
Vaibhav Garje takes down Shivam Patare as Bengal gets into the lead with a SUPER TACKLE!
- January 29, 2024 20:2616-15
Maninder Singh, the last man active for Bengal on the mat, goes into the raid. He gets a bonus before bulldozing his way out against the hold of Naveen Kundu and Vinay. It is a SUPER RAID from Might Mani as he denies Haryana an all-out here.
- January 29, 2024 20:2516-12
Shivam Patare gets an easy touch on Shubham Shinde to reduce Bengal to just with Maninder Singh.
- January 29, 2024 20:2415-12
Naveen Kundo gets his revenge on Nitin Kumar as he takes the raider out with a hefty dash.
- January 29, 2024 20:2214-12
Shivam Patare extends Haryana’s lead with a tag on Aditya S. Shinde.
- January 29, 2024 20:2213-12
Naveen Kundu misses to get a proper hold on Nitin Kumar as the raider gets a raid point.
- January 29, 2024 20:2113-11
Vinay is making a difference here. Another point in the raid. Dipak Arjun Shinde goes out.
- January 29, 2024 20:2012-11
Vinay rolls, tumbles but somehow comes back to his half after escaping the anklehold of Vaibhav Garje.
- January 29, 2024 20:1911-11
Mohit Nandal tries for a dash on Nitin Kumar but the raider uses the lobby to cross the midline along with a bonus.
- January 29, 2024 20:1611-9
Vinay uses his pace to land a running hand touch on Jaskirat Singh.
- January 29, 2024 20:1610-9
Nitin Kumar gets a quick tag on Mohit Nandal.
- January 29, 2024 20:1410-8
Shivam Patare was quick to escape Shubham Shinde’s hold.
- January 29, 2024 20:119-8
Maninder Singh makes it a one-point game after taking out Mohit Nandal.
- January 29, 2024 20:119-7
Vinay goes deep in his raid to get a running hand touch on Vaibhav Garje.
- January 29, 2024 20:108-7
Shrikant Jadhav goes to the lobby without a touch.
- January 29, 2024 20:107-7
Siddharth Desai makes it seven-all with his third bonus.
- January 29, 2024 20:096-7
Shrikant Jadhav gets a bonus.
- January 29, 2024 20:096-6
A second bonus for Desai who restores parity.
- January 29, 2024 20:085-6
Shrikant Jadhav gets a tag on Jaideep Dahiya as Bengal gets its lead back.
- January 29, 2024 20:075-5
Shivam Patare uses the lobby to take Jaskirat Singh and Shubham Shinde out in his raid.
- January 29, 2024 20:063-5
Maninder Singh goes into the raid and gets a touch on Mohit.
- January 29, 2024 20:063-4
A bonus in return for Siddharth Desai this time.
- January 29, 2024 20:052-4
A bonus for Maninder Singh.
- January 29, 2024 20:052-3
Jaskirat Singh tries for an anklehold on Siddharth Desai but ‘Bahubali’ uses his strength to crawl back.
- January 29, 2024 20:031-3
Nitin Kumar opens his account with a touch point of Mohit. He lures the defender to go for an anklehold before running back quickly to his side.
- January 29, 2024 20:021-2
A bonus for Shrikant Jadhav.
- January 29, 2024 20:021-1
Jaskirat Singh quickly revives his captain after tackling Shivam Patare.
- January 29, 2024 20:011-0
Maninder Singh starts the match, he goes into the raid. Mohit Nandal comes from left to usher him out.
- January 29, 2024 20:00Toss Update
Haryana Steelers won the toss and elected court.
- January 29, 2024 19:39Can Steelers be back to winning ways
- January 29, 2024 19:27Lineups our for Haryana vs Bengal
Haryana Steelers: Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit, Siddharth Desai
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Shubham Shinde, Nitin Kumar, Jaskirat Singh, Aditya S. Shrikant Jadhav
- January 29, 2024 19:05LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 29, 2024 19:05January 29 schedule
Match 1 - Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors - 8 PM, IST
Match 2 - Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants - 9 PM, IST
- January 29, 2024 19:04Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Matchday 53 from the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Monday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
