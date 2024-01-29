PKL 10 Live Score, Haryana 16-18 Bengal: Maninder, Nitin keep Warriors ahead; Pro Kabaddi League updates

PKL 10: Catch live updates, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Updated : Jan 29, 2024 20:37 IST

Haryana Steelers takes on Bengal Warriors in the first match of the day.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Matchday 53 from the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Monday.

The scores will read Haryana-Bengal and Patna-Gujarat.