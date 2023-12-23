Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s OUT! Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas next; PKL streaming info

Key Updates
- December 23, 2023 19:55Minutes away from the clash
Defending champs Jaipur Pink Panthers have made their way into the mat and are all set to take on home side Tamil Thalaivas
- December 23, 2023 19:36Can the Thalaivas secure their first home win?
- December 23, 2023 19:34Starting 7s
Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, M. Abhishek, Aashish, Himanshu Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Masanamuthu, Himanshu
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Reza Mibagheri, Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, V. Ajith Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Sunil Kumar
- December 23, 2023 19:25The visitors are geared up!
- December 23, 2023 19:21Head-to-head record
Tamil Thalaivas has faced Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 times in the history of PKL.
With 4 wins against the Tamil Thalaivas, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are ahead in the head-to-head record. Tamil Thalaivas has won 2 times while 2 matches ended in a tie.
- December 23, 2023 19:04Here’s how the points table looks ahead of the clash
After 5 matches, Tamil Thalaivas are eleventh on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have won 2 times and lost three in 5 matches, amassing 10 points so far.
On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are fourth after winning 3 matches and losing two. They have 20 points, while 1 game ended in a tie.
- December 23, 2023 18:40Can the Thalaivas give it back?
The previous contest between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers match saw the Jaipur Pink Panthers come out on top with a 41-26 victory.
- December 23, 2023 18:34Live streaming/telecast information
The Pro Kabaddi League season 10 matches will be telecast live across the Star Sports network and can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar
