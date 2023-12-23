MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s OUT! Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas next; PKL streaming info

PKL 10: Follow for live updates, score and highlights of the following Pro Kabaddi League matches: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas.

Updated : Dec 23, 2023 19:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Ahmedabad: Players of Tamil Thalaivas (in yellow) and Dabang Delhi K.C. during the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 match, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2023_000406A)
Ahmedabad: Players of Tamil Thalaivas (in yellow) and Dabang Delhi K.C. during the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 match, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2023_000406A) | Photo Credit: -
lightbox-info

Ahmedabad: Players of Tamil Thalaivas (in yellow) and Dabang Delhi K.C. during the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 match, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2023_000406A) | Photo Credit: -

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10. 

Scoreline:

Tamil Thalaivas - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Key Updates
  • December 23, 2023 19:55
    Minutes away from the clash

    Defending champs Jaipur Pink Panthers have made their way into the mat and are all set to take on home side Tamil Thalaivas 

  • December 23, 2023 19:36
    Can the Thalaivas secure their first home win?
  • December 23, 2023 19:34
    Starting 7s

    Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, M. Abhishek, Aashish, Himanshu Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Masanamuthu, Himanshu

    Jaipur Pink Panthers: Reza Mibagheri, Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, V. Ajith Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Sunil Kumar

  • December 23, 2023 19:25
    The visitors are geared up!
  • December 23, 2023 19:21
    Head-to-head record

    Tamil Thalaivas has faced Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 times in the history of PKL.

    With 4 wins against the Tamil Thalaivas, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are ahead in the head-to-head record. Tamil Thalaivas has won 2 times while 2 matches ended in a tie.

  • December 23, 2023 19:04
    Here’s how the points table looks ahead of the clash

    After 5 matches, Tamil Thalaivas are eleventh on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have won 2 times and lost three in 5 matches, amassing 10 points so far.

    On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are fourth after winning 3 matches and losing two. They have 20 points, while 1 game ended in a tie.

    Screenshot 2023-12-23 184322.png

  • December 23, 2023 18:40
    Can the Thalaivas give it back?

    The previous contest between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers match saw the Jaipur Pink Panthers come out on top with a 41-26 victory.

  • December 23, 2023 18:34
    Live streaming/telecast information

    The Pro Kabaddi League season 10 matches will be telecast live across the Star Sports network and can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

Related Topics

Tamil Thalaivas /

Jaipur Pink Panthers /

Gujarat Giants /

UP Yoddhas /

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s OUT! Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas next; PKL streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India-W vs Australia-W: “ Harry Di has a golden arm,” says Deepti Sharma as skipper Harmanpreet takes key wickets on day 3
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 23
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rabada, Ngidi available for selection as things stand, says South Africa coach Conrad ahead of first Test against India
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s OUT! Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas next; PKL streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023: Telugu Titans ends losing streak, Pawan celebrates Arjuna Award in style as Chennai leg begins
    Mayank
  3. PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Pawan, defence hand Telugu Titans 37-36 win on Haryana Steelers; Sachin, Sudhakar, Krishan help Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas 46-33
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s OUT! Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas next; PKL streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India-W vs Australia-W: “ Harry Di has a golden arm,” says Deepti Sharma as skipper Harmanpreet takes key wickets on day 3
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 23
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rabada, Ngidi available for selection as things stand, says South Africa coach Conrad ahead of first Test against India
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment